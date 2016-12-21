These Are the Best New Serums Your Skin Needs Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 21, 2016

Just like the ever-evolving iPhone models in the works, skincare technology is constantly changing and upgrading to include the most cutting-edge ingredients to ensure you're always putting your best face forward. Between high-tech compounds that deliver actives deep into the layers of your skin, to serums that boast multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules, we put together a list of the 7 buzziest products of the moment. Scroll down to get the details on each one now.

Bioeffect EGF Serum

Having thick skin isn't beneficial solely for when your friends start to roast you in the group chat. Our skin tends to get thinner as we age, but the barley growth factor in this Icelandic beauty staple reverses that process and banishes unwanted wrinkles within weeks.

available at Bioeffect $160 SHOP NOW
BeautyRx Triple Vitamin C Serum

The delivery system in this formula is basically like Uber (sans surge charging) for the active ingredients—the ester base allows essential elements like vitamin C to safely travel to the deeper layers of your skin, resulting in a more even, luminous apperance.

available at BeautyRx $95 SHOP NOW
Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum

One thing we learned in science class? The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. The potent cocktail of vitamin C, niacinamide, and amino acids work together to charge up said powerhouse, which then kicks your collagen production into overdrive.

Dr. Dennis Gross $78 SHOP NOW
Philosophy Time in a Bottle Face Serum

You don't have to be DJ Khaled to put the role of mix-master on your qualifications list. Pour the tiny vial into the rest of the serum, shake generously until the liquid turns pink, then apply liberally and allow it to work its damage-reversing magic on your complexion.

Philosophy $76 SHOP NOW
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior

Once, twice, three times the amount of hyaluronic acid to kick even the most obnoxious wrinkles to the curb. This serum-moisturizer hybrid contains three different sizes of the hero ingredient, working magic on both mature and preventative regimes alike.

Kate Somerville $95 SHOP NOW
BareMinerals Eternalixir

Part serum, part oil, pure magic. Just a few drops are all you need to plump up your skin and smooth over deep creases. Who says your blowout is the only place that can benefit from a little volume?

Bare Minerals $55 SHOP NOW
111 Skin Cryo Energizing Face Serum

Far less chilly than a Cryotherapy session, this potent serum packs the same benefits, immediately creating a tight, lifted effect.

available at Net-a-Porter $150 SHOP NOW

