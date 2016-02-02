The New Crop of Matte Lipsticks You Need to Try Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 02, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Gone are the days of dry, cracked lips adorned with a red hue that won't budge no matter how hard you scrub. Matte lipsticks have come a long way since their beginnings, and the new school of shine-free shades last longer than ever but don't skimp on any of the much-needed moisturizing ingredients. We put together a running list of our favorite mattes on the market that you need to try ASAP. Scroll down to find out why we love each one, and to pick up a tube—or ten—for your own arsenal.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

Considered the holy grail of all matte lipsticks, Anastasia’s liquid formula imparts a super-saturated color that won’t quit, and has gained a following that almost challenges the count of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram devotees. Fun Fact: Even Kim herself is a fan of the range, and wore tawny nude Pure Hollywood hue (center) to last year’s Grammy Awards.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Many long-lasting formulas tend to dry out your lips, but Stila’s vitamin E-rich formula is as bold as it is hydrating, so you’ll never have to worry about a flawed finish—or reapplication, for that matter.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Painting with all the colors of the wind may be a tall order best reserved for Disney movies, but Kat Von D is certainly giving it the old college try. With shades ranging from inky black to pale nude, the lineup contains the widest color spectrum of the bunch, and each hue is infused with sunflower oil to ensure your lips stay smooth.

Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick

If you like the intense look of a liquid lipstick but prefer the control of a traditional bullet, you’ll want to reach for Lorac’s Alter Ego formula, which serves as a happy medium.

Too Faced Melted Liquified Lipstick

The angled velvet tip literally hugs the shape of your pout for the most precise application ever, so the vivid colors stay in place without the need for any lip liner beforehand. 

Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick

Urban Decay’s tube may look and feel like a traditional cream lipstick, thanks to the nourishing olive and avocado oils used in the formula, but sets to the most perfect satin finish.

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color

Talk about a cheap thrill—Revlon’s velvety formula gives the same high-impact payoff as its department store competitors. Since it’s a fraction of their sticker prices, you can afford to stock up. 

Tarte Tarteist Lip Paint

We can’t decide what we like better—the insane color payoff of Tarte’s matte lipsticks, or the cheeky, oh-so-2016 names each shade has been dubbed, like Manbun, Yaasss, and Twerk just to call out a few.

