Bo Derek Tested the Best New Bronzers–Just in Time for the Weekend

The image of Bo Derek running along a beach in the 1970s movie “10” is a forever image–one that will be forever remembered, forever referenced, and forever recreated. Turns out, Derek was always the sand-and-surf type: “I grew up tan because I was a surfer girl,” she told us. How she got tan, however, has changed over the years.

Tara Ziemba/Getty

Growing up, she would get under the rays wearing a mix of baby oil and iodine. “I’m paying for that now with my dermatology bills,” she says. Still living much of her life outdoors on her California ranch, the stunning actress has traded her sun-catching cocktail for daily doses of “thick sunscreens.” But make no mistake, she still loves a good (faux) glow. So who better to test out the latest bronzers and self-tanners and tell us if they look just as good as the real thing? Check out her favorites below.

