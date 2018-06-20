The Best New Beauty Products of Summer 2018

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 20, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

Summer is my all-time favorite season and probably always will be. I thrive in hot weather, and I actually enjoy the boatload of Aperol Spritz content hitting my Instagram feed. Apart from all that, though, I love summer because it brings a massive amount of new beauty launches. 

In my opinion, we’re in the midst of one of the best summer beauty product rollouts ever. Along with fast-absorbing, invisible SPF to stock up on, we’re looking at the answer to combating chlorine-induced brassy hair, a lightweight concealer that evens out your skin tone and covers up zits, and a natural and safe take on self-tanning. That's just skimming the surface. 

To celebrate the first official day of summer, I rounded up 14 of the most exciting products I’ve seen yet. Keep scrolling to find out what made the list and why they’re worth buying now. 

Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion

Coppertone just made applying sunscreen an enjoyable experience with its new Whipped franchise. It feels like shaving cream, doesn’t make your skin greasy, and absorbs in seconds. 

Coppertone $10
L'ORÉAL True Match Super-Blendable Multi-Use Concealer

This 14-shade concealer can be used on every skin woe, from covering up zits to masking dark circles. The light and buildable formula won’t clump up as you layer it on your skin. My favorite part is the sponge applicator at the top, which acts as a built-in blending tool. 

L'Oreal Paris $13
Virtue the Restorative Treatment Mask

This moisturizing and shine-boosting hair mask is made with the brand’s patented keratin technology, which binds a keratin complex to damaged hair to help repair and rebuild. And for all those with fine hair, it’ll leave your hair feeling hydrated without weighing it down in the process. 

Virtue $58
KIEHL'S Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Hooked on Kiehl’s cult-classic facial moisturizer? This might just replace your obsession. This daily hydrator is made with antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract and minerals that give your skin a glowy finish. 

Kiehl's $38
GLOW RECIPE Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask

Go all out with your watermelon obsession this summer with this watermelon mask, made to soothe and moisturize skin. An essential after a day at the beach? I think so. 

Glow Recipe $8
IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops

IGK is genius, by the way. Instead of just formulating another purple shampoo for blondes to fight off brassiness, the brand created custom drops for you to decide just how much pigment you want to use. All you need to do is add one to four droplets of the pigment to your shampoo or conditioner and wash. 

IGK $29
LEONOR GREYL PARIS Huile Apaisante Soothing Treatment for Sensitive Scalp

Summer is a tough season for the scalp. This roll-on oil helps to relieve dryness, redness, and irritation. Apply it directly to problem areas, or on your entire head before you shampoo. Let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it out and going on with your routine. 

Leonor Greyl $48
ALGENIST GENIUS Liquid Collagen Lip

This lip plumping product is unique because it uses plant-based lip enhancers and collagen to fill in fine lines on your lips and make them look fuller and more youthful. The addition of microalgae helps keep your lips moisturized, too. 

Algenist $35
DIOR BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation

Why is Dior’s face and body foundation worth celebrating this summer? The brand created this new product with a 40-shade range, making it one of the more diverse foundation options available. The sweat- and water-resistant formula has a buildable matte finish that won’t cake up in the heat. 

Dior $40
Avene Gentle Exfoliating Gel 

I have found that body scrubs are either too harsh, or they don’t work at all. This new debut from Avene uses the brand’s signature, cooling thermal water to calm the skin on your arms and legs. It's made with physical microspheres and salicylic acid, which work together to smooth skin. 

Avene $20
Glossier Lash Slick

I'm calling it the mascara for people who hate mascara. It lifts and lengthens your eyelashes in the most natural way, making everyone think you’re born with them. 

Glossier $16
ISLE OF PARADISE Self Tanning Drops

Looking for a more natural take on self-tanning products? This new brand, Isle of Paradise, has received Sephora’s Clean Beauty Seal, meaning it’s free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. On top of that, it’s 100 percent vegan and made with organic and hypoallergenic ingredients. 

$29
Shisedo WetForce Clear Stick UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

This SPF 50 is the Internet’s favorite sunscreen right now because it applies clear, so you don’t have to deal with that annoying leftover white cast on your skin. 

Shiseido $28
DRUNK ELEPHANT D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum

Drunk Elephant just created summer’s most exciting skincare serum. This anti-pollution product is made with antioxidants, skin hydrators like marula oil, and fatty acids to strengthen and protect the skin’s barrier function—or what keeps out all the junk. The best part? It has a bronzy tint that gives your skin a subtle glow without the UV exposure. 

Drunk Elephant $36

