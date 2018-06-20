The Best New Beauty Products of Summer 2018

Summer is my all-time favorite season and probably always will be. I thrive in hot weather, and I actually enjoy the boatload of Aperol Spritz content hitting my Instagram feed. Apart from all that, though, I love summer because it brings a massive amount of new beauty launches.

In my opinion, we’re in the midst of one of the best summer beauty product rollouts ever. Along with fast-absorbing, invisible SPF to stock up on, we’re looking at the answer to combating chlorine-induced brassy hair, a lightweight concealer that evens out your skin tone and covers up zits, and a natural and safe take on self-tanning. That's just skimming the surface.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To celebrate the first official day of summer, I rounded up 14 of the most exciting products I’ve seen yet. Keep scrolling to find out what made the list and why they’re worth buying now.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore