15 New Beauty Products to Help You Usher in the Fall Season

It doesn't matter whether you graduated college over 10 years ago or you're entering your freshman year, the month of September will always be associated with going back to school.

Even if you aren't in the process of stocking up on a dorm-friendly bathroom kit, you probably still have the urge to refresh your routine in preparation of the fall season. That's where this month's beauty launches come in.

For September, brands are looking ahead to fall, too. There are skincare products like BL+'s The Cream and The Body Shop's Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate that will help keep your skin hydrated as the temperatures start to drop, while Unite Boosta Plus+ Hair Serumnourishes the scalp and hair. As for makeup, Rose Inc.'s Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow duos come in both jewel-toned and warm neutral colorways.

Ahead, a complete rundown of the best new beauty products hitting virtual and physical shelves in September 2022.