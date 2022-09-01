Beauty 15 New Beauty Products to Help You Usher in the Fall Season A new season is the perfect excuse to refresh your routine. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 @ 09:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email It doesn't matter whether you graduated college over 10 years ago or you're entering your freshman year, the month of September will always be associated with going back to school. Even if you aren't in the process of stocking up on a dorm-friendly bathroom kit, you probably still have the urge to refresh your routine in preparation of the fall season. That's where this month's beauty launches come in. For September, brands are looking ahead to fall, too. There are skincare products like BL+'s The Cream and The Body Shop's Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate that will help keep your skin hydrated as the temperatures start to drop, while Unite Boosta Plus+ Hair Serumnourishes the scalp and hair. As for makeup, Rose Inc.'s Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow duos come in both jewel-toned and warm neutral colorways. Ahead, a complete rundown of the best new beauty products hitting virtual and physical shelves in September 2022. 5 Skincare Swaps to Make for Fall 01 of 15 Tower28 MakeWaves Mascara Courtesy $20; sephora.com (Available September 6) The secret to this mascara's uncanny ability to define and hold the curl of lashes comes from the same technology found in curly haircare products. What's more, panthenol vitamin B5 and a castor oil blend condition and soften lashes. And you better believe no lash gets left behind: the innovative triple-wave wand lengthens and defines every single hair — even the inner corners. 02 of 15 The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate Courtesy $68; thebodyshop.com Made with edelweiss, an antioxidant plant that's just as resilient as you are, this non-sticky serum works to protect skin from pollution as well as strengthens its barrier. The result is a smoother, brighter, and more hydrated complexion. 03 of 15 Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick Courtesy $42; dior.com No need to carry a compact mirror with you when you're wearing this Dior matte lipstick — it promises transfer-proof wear for up to 16 hours. Choose from 22 shades, including Dior's classic 999 red, neutrals, and this seasonally-appropriate berry pink. 04 of 15 Unite Boosta Plus+ Hair Serum Courtesy $52; unitehair.com (Available September 6) Avoid a dry, flaky scalp this fall with Unite's non-stick serum. It's powered by a handful of plant-derived ingredients that nourish and soothe skin, strengthen the hair follicle for optimal growth conditions, and boost both softness and shine. 05 of 15 Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic +Peptide24 Hydrating Gel Courtesy $30; olay.com The combination of hyaluronic acid and peptides in Olay's latest addition to the Regenerist collection offers instant and long-lasting hydration and leaves skin with a healthy (not greasy or sticky) glow. 06 of 15 Chantecaille Black Jaguar Eye Quartet Courtesy $75; chantecaille.com If the first day that drops below 70 degrees has you itching to break out your darker eyeshadows to create moody looks, this Chantecaille quartet is the perfect addition to your fall makeup routine. The complimentary matte, chrome, and shimmer textures can be mixed and matched or worn alone. 07 of 15 Cocokind Tinted Lip Shield Courtesy $16; cocokind.com (Available September 7) A rosy tint? Nourishing formula? SPF protection? Yup, Cocokind has created the tinted lip balm of your dreams. 08 of 15 Fur KP Body Scrub Courtesy $38; furyou.com Fur's body scrub combines both chemical and physical exfoliants to tackle bumps and uneven texture, including Keratosis pilaris (commonly referred to as KP). Soothing sunflower oil minimizes redness and irritation. 09 of 15 Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Healthy Hair Perfector Courtesy $30; livingproof.com Think of this treatment like a face mask for your hair: it instantly improves hydration, vibrancy, shine, and texture. In addition to restoring the hair's surface, it also works to protect from pollution, UV rays, and other environmental aggressors. 10 of 15 Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation Courtesy $45; sephora.com (Available September 8) The first complexion product from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs is a medium coverage foundation infused with over 20 skincare ingredients for a smooth, radiant finish. It has a serum-like texture and promises cake-free wear. The shade range includes 51 shades that encompass a variety of undertones. 11 of 15 Rose Inc. Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow Courtesy $30; sephora.com This duo of warm, spicy copper eyeshadows are reminiscent of the changing leaves and fall beverages, but they're also ideal for creating neutral eye makeup looks. In addition to this compact, Rose Inc's Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow comes in three jewel-toned colorways. 12 of 15 Eighth Day The Resurfacing Tonic Courtesy $125; eighthdayskin.com When an in-office chemical peel isn't in the cards, Eighth Day's chemical exfoliant is the next best option. It's formulated with a blend of AHAs, witch hazel, lentil seed extract, and both cucumber and aloe extracts to resurface skin and minimize the look of pores without causing any redness or irritation in the process. 13 of 15 Westman Atelier Vital Skicnare Dewy Foundation Courtesy $68; sephora.com For a your-skin-but-better look, try Westman Atelier's Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops. It's like a tinted serum that hydrates skin while simultaneously providing lightweight coverage. Apply it with your fingertips or blend it out with a fluffy brush. 14 of 15 Philip B. Everyday Beautiful Shampoo Courtesy $48; philipb.com While Philip B.'s shampoo clarifies hair to remove buildup, pollutants, and excess oil without weighing hair down. Instead, it lifts hair at the roots for extra volume. 15 of 15 BL+ The Cream Courtesy $245; skincare.bluelagoon.com Tackle cold weather dry skin head on (or avoid it in the first place) with BL+'s latest innovation. The Cream is a rich moisturizing cream infused with Silica and Microalgae sourced directly from the Blue Lagoon to prevent signs of aging and treat skin post sun exposure.