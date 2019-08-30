16 New Beauty Products You Should Try in September
Whether you're team summer or fall, all of the new beauty products launching in September will get you excited for the upcoming season.
While it might not be cold enough to wear your favorite wool sweater just yet, these skincare, haircare, and makeup buys have the impending weather change in mind. Biossance's clean, vegan lip balm will give you that absolute "ahh" moment of relief from your first chapped-lips situation of the season, Bumble and bumble's bold-repairing treatment will save your hair from post-beach day dryness and frizz, and now that you've stopped sweating enough to want to wear eye makeup again, Pat McGrath's latest eyeshadow palette has arrived.
That's just a taste of all the best beauty new releases. Keep scrolling for our complete list of the best new skincare, haircare, and makeup products to buy in September 2019.
Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm
The best way to avoid painful, chapped lips this winter? Start using lip balm before your lips get dry. This vegan, petroleum-free formula is a mix of lip-plumping hyalurnoic acid, soothing rose absolute, smoothing wakame algae and ceramides that strengthen the skin barrier.
Cover FX Illuminating Setting Powder
This isn't your regular setting powder, it's one with an illuminating finish. Cover Fx's talc-free loose powder keeps makeup in place, plus has a little bit of shimmer that gives skin an allover glow.
In Common Static Silk Smoothing Enhancer
This in-shower treatment from celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee's haircare line gets frizz under control. Simply spray it from roots to ends to help calm your scalp, smooth your hair and boost shine. Let it cook for three minutes, then literally rinse all that frizz out.
Wella Professionals EIMI Nutricurls Boost Bounce
Specially formulated for curly hair, this mousse adds definition, shine, and like its name says, a ton of bounce.
Clove + Hallow Flexlash Mascara
While there are natural, non-toxic mascara options out there, few actually perform. That's why indie clean-beauty brand Clove + Hallow spent two-and-a-half years developing its first mascara. The final product defines, lengthens, and volumizes lashes without getting flaky or crunchy. Like the rest of the brand's products, Flexlash is vegan and free of parabens, talc, silicones, petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances or dyes.
Huda Beauty Life Liner Double Ended Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil
An eyeliner that does both? Yep, Huda Beauty has made one. The brand's first-ever eyeliner is a dual-ended liquid and pencil liner that goes on quickly, but stays smudge-free for up to 48 hours.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
Finally, a concealer that doesn't stay on your face by settling into every fine line and pore. The formula has special flex technology that keeps this creamy concealer from getting cakey if you sweat or have oily skin. It offers medium, buildable coverage with a soft matte finish.
Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick
The logo stamped in the middle of this Dior lipstick might be a pretty touch, but the small detail actually serves a purpose. The white core is infused with hydrating floral-derived oils that keep lips soft and smooth. The 21 available shades are inspired by flowers and have a luminous matte finish.
Laura Mercier La Palette Naturelle Face & Cheek Palette
A lot of palettes focus on the eyes, but this Laura Mercier one is all about the face. It includes blushes, bronzer, and highlighter to help you hold onto that sun-kissed glow from the summer. In the month of September, the brand is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the palette to its Ovarian Cancer Fund.
Giorgio Armani Beauty Matte Nature Lip Maestro Collection
For fall, Armani has created 10 new nude shades in its fan-favorite velvety matte lip stain. Colors range from tawny-beige to warm burnt red.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Palette
There are eyeshadow palettes, and then there are Pat McGrath's 10-pan Mothership palettes. Midnight Sun includes super-pigmented, shimmery neutrals plus stunning glitter shades that shift colors in the light. Yes, your eyelids will look out of this world, but would you expect anything less from the legendary makeup artist?
Kat Von D True Portrait Foundation
While it's impressive that Kat Von D's Lock It Foundation is so full coverage, it can cover up tattoos, there are days when you may want a product that's more lightweight. That's why the brand has created True Portrait, its first-ever medium coverage foundation. The vegan formula comes in 40 shades, has matte finish, and won't clog pores.
Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler
Unsurprisingly, Fenty's first brow product is a game-changer. Instead of a spoolie, the pencil has a built-in paddle brush that allows for effortless, natural blending and grooming. The other side is a retractable ultra-fine tip — no sharpener required.
HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash
Washing your face is the first step in any skincare routine, but do you put as much thought into what cleanser you use as your serums and moisturizer? HoliFrog wants to change that. Created by two beauty industry veterans who were fed up that most cleansers out there don't have enough active ingredients in them, this new brand is a collection of face washes that are formulated to treat common concerns like acne and dryness while gently cleansing your skin. The Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash is a calming, non-foaming cleanser that soothes skin and locks in moisture.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation
When a foundation racks up a 17,000 person waitlist before it even launches, you know it's going to be good. Infused with skincare ingredients that minimize wrinkles, protect against pollution, and hydrate skin, this Charlotte Tilbury foundation gives skin an airbrushed, poreless finish that stays flawless.
Bumble and bumble Bb. Glow Bond-Building Styler
On a superficial level, Bumble and bumble's treatment leaves hair looking softer and smoother. But, what you can't see is what makes it really special: The formula's strengthening and bond-building complexes prevent future damage by repairing each strand of hair.