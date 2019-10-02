17 New Beauty Products to Try in October
It's officially fall and you know what that means: The weather is getting chillier, you're piling on layers instead of taking them off, and seasonal dryness is now your number one skincare concern.
Luckily, many new beauty products hitting stores this month have you covered for all of the cold weather ahead. A thick, rich moisturizer is essential for this time of year, and a handful of brands, including Origins and Boscia, are dropping hydrating creams that will keep your skin soft and smooth. And since transitional weather can do a number on your hair, too, Sachajuan is releasing an anti-pollution shampoo that will protect hair from environmental damage, while Seed Phytonutrients' mask treatment will be a total detox for your scalp and strands.
As for makeup — now that you're not sweating your entire face off — it's time to have some fun experimenting with new colors. That's where NARS' warm-toned eyeshadow palette and Yves Saint Laurent's sheer matte lipsticks come in.
But that's just a few of October 2019's standout beauty launches. Keep scrolling to see all of the best new products to buy this month.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
Cetaphil Pro DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask
Thanks to two different types of clay, Cetaphil's first-ever mask sucks out all of the dirt, oil, and grime that's been squatting in your pores. The best part? Unlike many other clay-based purifying masks, it's also formulated with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter to keep your skin from getting dry. But would you expect anything less from the top dermatologist-recommended drugstore brand for sensitive skin?
Indie Lee Superfruit Face Cream
Superfruits don't just belong in your morning smoothie, they also make for an effective skincare ingredient. Take Indie Lee's new moisturizer for example. Pomegranate, acai berry, and acerola fruit extract shield skin from environmental damage and boost radiance.
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler
For many, grooming your brows is a two step process. Luckily, Benefit created an innovative way to streamline your routine. The dual-ended pen has a waterproof wax pencil for shaping brows, while the other side has a loose powder to fill in sparse spots seamlessly. It comes in seven shades, including options for warm, cool, and neutral undertones.
Herbivore Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum
With its whimsical name and minimalist packaging, Herbivore's serum is made for Instagram. However, the formula makes it so much more than a just double-tap worthy product. This 2.0 version of the natural beauty brand's fan-favorite exfoliating serum contains higher percentages of active AHA and BHA acids to give you extra smooth and bright skin.
Sachajuan Anti Pollution Shampoo
High rent prices and crowded subways aren't the only struggles of living in a city. The pollution in the air can also affect the health of your hair and skin. But in the hair department, using an anti-pollution shampoo can help. This particular one from Sachajuan is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients that protect hair from unclean air, dirt, and mineral particles from shower water.
Origins GinZing Oil- Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Thanks to ginseng and coffee, this gel moisturizer is like an energy shot for your face. That said, it's perfect for mornings that are such a struggle, even your skin feels tired.
Yves Saint Laurent Slim Sheer Matte Lipstick
An effortlessly blotted lip takes, well, a bit of effort to achieve. That's why YSL created a sheer version of its best-selling matte lipstick. Swiping it on gives you that lived-in stained look in a single step — no blotting tissue required.
Boscia Chia Seed Moisture Cream
Winter is coming, and that means it's time to stock up on a super-rich moisturizer. Boscia's cream hydrates and prevents future dryness, so skin stays soft and smooth throughout the season's harsh weather.
Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil-Infused Body Lotion
Summer might be over, but this tropical-scented body lotion will help ease the blow and keep your skin ultra-moisturized.
Aesop Seeking Silence Facial Hydrator
Sensitive skin can both feel and look painful, but Aesop's moisturizer addresses both problems. Botanical ingredients and humectants work in synergy to soothe skin irritation and redness all at once.
Curology Rich Moisturizer
In case you're not familiar, Curology is skincare brand that offers customized routines recommended by dermatologists — no doctor appointment required. And just in time for winter, the brand is launching a rich moisturizer for people who want acne-fighting or anti-aging ingredients included in their routine. You can include this new product in your Curology package starting October 15.
SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Strength & Color Care Masque
Tired of your hair color fading a few weeks after splurging on it? Same. However, incorporating a hair treatment into your shower time once a week can help your shade stay fresh. Powered with purple rice, wild orchid, and sweet violet extract, SheaMoisture's mask keeps hair vibrant, soft, and smooth between salon appointments.
One Love Organics Botanical A Facial Cleanser
This gel cleanser might contain two types of exfoliating acids and wrinkle-smoothing vitamin A, but it's still gentle enough for everyday use.
NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette
The name of this palette says it all. Whether you use the shades to do a warm smoky eye, or to add wash of bold color across the eyelids, it'll be a hot eye makeup look.
Seed Phytonutrients Scalp & Roots Oat Mask
The hottest word in haircare right now? Scalp. The number of products specifically designed to treat the skin on your head keeps growing, but who has time to add yet another step to their haircare routine? That's where Seed Phytonutrients' mask comes in. The two-in-one treatment rids the scalp of dirt and oil, but also clears mineral water buildup from hair. Think of it as a complete detox.
Sisley Paris Phyto-Ombre Eyeshadow
Bright, bold eyeshadow is one of fall's biggest makeup trends, and this palette includes 20 shades to get into the look. Plus, with five finishes to choose from — matte, silky, metallic, glow, and sparkling — there's an option for whatever vibe you're going for.
Goody Mixed Bristle All Purpose Styler Brush
Thanks to Goody, quality doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money. The drugstore haircare brand just launched H. Goodman, a new collection of affordable styling tools. This particular brush works to smooth and boost shine as you style.