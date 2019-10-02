17 New Beauty Products to Try in October 

It's officially fall and you know what that means: The weather is getting chillier, you're piling on layers instead of taking them off, and seasonal dryness is now your number one skincare concern.

Luckily, many new beauty products hitting stores this month have you covered for all of the cold weather ahead. A thick, rich moisturizer is essential for this time of year, and a handful of brands, including Origins and Boscia, are dropping hydrating creams that will keep your skin soft and smooth. And since transitional weather can do a number on your hair, too, Sachajuan is releasing an anti-pollution shampoo that will protect hair from environmental damage, while Seed Phytonutrients' mask treatment will be a total detox for your scalp and strands.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

As for makeup — now that you're not sweating your entire face off — it's time to have some fun experimenting with new colors. That's where NARS' warm-toned eyeshadow palette and Yves Saint Laurent's sheer matte lipsticks come in.

But that's just a few of October 2019's standout beauty launches. Keep scrolling to see all of the best new products to buy this month.

VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50