15 New Beauty Products to Try in November
Now that spooky season is over, the countdown to the holidays is on. This time of year might be be all about giving, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself a little bit first. And there are tons of new beauty products that would make an amazing gift for yourself.
Just what do this month's latest drops have to offer? PatMcGrath has a cream highlighter that's blindingly sparkly, and Moroccanoil's gentle yet effective body scrub will keep your dry skin smooth going into winter.
If you need help narrowing down the choices (so you stay on track with your holiday budget), we've gone through all of the just-released and upcoming hair, makeup, and skincare launches to put together a list of what's actually worth trying. Keep reading for the 15 best new beauty products to try in November.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
Uoma Beauty Brow-Fro Fro-To-Go
If doing your brows is a three-step process, this Uoma Beauty wand eliminates the need for multiple products. One end is a triangle-shaped pencil for drawing and filling in, while the other is a spoolie to brush up brows. The middle of the wand contains a built-in creamy highlighter for added definition. It comes in six shades.
Charlotte Tilbury The Charlotte Darling Palette
Inspired by the legendary makeup artist's soft-focus smoky eye, this six pan eyeshadow palette comes equipped with warm shimmery and matte tones to mix-and-match for your own "sunset-inspired" eye.
Follain The Moisturizer
When you step into a Follain store, you walk into a toxic-free zone. Now, along with stocking the best clean beauty brands out there, the retailer has finally dropped an in-house skincare line, starting with an everyday moisturizer. Safe for all skin types, the lightweight lotion hydrates and protects against aging, thanks to bakuchiol, a buzzy natural alternative to retinol.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Tint
Beckham may be known for her killer smoky eye, but she does a mean lip tint, too. The formula leaves a sheer, rosy, just-bitten look on lips. The brand promises that the shade looks good on everyone. Like the eye products in her makeup brand, the tint's formula is clean and comes in responsibly-sourced packaging.
Weleda Clarifying S.O.S. Gel
If you're a fan of Weleda's cult-favorite Skin Food but also have acne prone skin, the brand now has a collection for you. Along with a moisturizer and cleanser, the Clarifying Facial Care Collection includes the Clarifying S.O.S. Gel, a spot treatment. The oil-free gel has willow tree bark to zap zits and unclog pores, plus licorice root extract calms redness and irritation.
Pat McGrath Labs ChromaLuxe Hi-Lite Cream Highlighter
Powder highlighters can give you an out-of-this-world glow, but they often come with that tell-tale stripe on your cheekbone. That's where Pat McGrath's cream illuminator comes in. The runway makeup artist created the ultimate multiuse formula that melts seamlessly into skin. Its glittery, radiant finish — which looks amazing on your eyelids or high planes of your face — is just as legendary as McGrath herself.
Nécessaire The Body Serum
If you're a serum fanatic, fall is the best time of year to take your fandom to the next level by treating the skin on the rest of your body, too. Nécessaire's moisturizing serum is the ideal product to start with. It has hyaluronic acid, a revered hydrating ingredient because it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water, along with ceramides to help lock in moisture. Vitamins B3 and B5 protect skin to prevent future dryness.
Milk Makeup x Sephora Collection Studio Brush Set
Given that Milk Makeup's concealer and foundation are cult favorites, it's hard to believe the brand hasn't come out with makeup tools — until now. In collaboration with Sephora Collection, the brand has created its first-ever makeup brushes. The five piece set includes face brushes for foundation, concealer, setting powder, highlighter, and cream sticks.
Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon
Gigi Hadid's signature glowy skin and your-lips-but-better lipstick is often the work of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. Luckily, his latest makeup collection includes all of the products one needs to create a similar look. Along with blush and matte lip cream, Ta has created the ultimate lip liner. Unlike many liners out there this formula isn't chalky. The creamy liner also has a flat angled tip for easy outlining. It comes in four neutral everyday shades.
Moroccanoil Polishing Body Scrub
When it comes to keeping your skin smooth in the cold weather, body lotion is only one half of the equation. Sloughing away dead skin cells with a solid body scrub is also important. Luckily, Moroccanoil's new exfoliator is dropping just as the chill is coming in. On top of gentle physical exfoliating pumice stone and argan shell powder, the gel-based scrub is infused with a handful of nourishing oils, including the brand's signature argan oil.
Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation
Thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid, this lightweight, medium-coverage foundation won't accentuate any flaky dry patches of skin. Consider it the ideal mid-fall and winter formula.
Lipstick Queen Lipdulgence Lip Powder
Powder for your lips?! Yep, hear us out: Lipstick Queen's powder-to-cream lip color doesn't dry lips out. The loose powder dries down to an opaque velvety-matte shade, and there are four muted warm tones to choose from.
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque
Whether you've been using too many hot tools or your hair is damaged post-color session, this mask revives dry, brittle hair in five minutes.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina False Lashes
Spooky season might be over, but there's still a time and place for false lashes: Holiday functions. Anastasia Beverly Hills has entered the lash game with six varities of falsies. There are options for adding length, volume, or both.
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss
A lip product that does both, Kosas' unique oil-gloss gives lips a wash of color while simutaneously treating them. Hyaluronic acid, peptides, and evening primrose oil makes lips look plump and juicy.