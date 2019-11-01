15 New Beauty Products to Try in November

Now that spooky season is over, the countdown to the holidays is on. This time of year might be be all about giving, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself a little bit first. And there are tons of new beauty products that would make an amazing gift for yourself.

Just what do this month's latest drops have to offer? PatMcGrath has a cream highlighter that's blindingly sparkly, and Moroccanoil's gentle yet effective body scrub will keep your dry skin smooth going into winter.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you need help narrowing down the choices (so you stay on track with your holiday budget), we've gone through all of the just-released and upcoming hair, makeup, and skincare launches to put together a list of what's actually worth trying. Keep reading for the 15 best new beauty products to try in November.

VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50