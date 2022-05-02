17 New Beauty Products That Are Perfect for the Warmer Days Ahead
You know the drill: April showers bring May flowers. Now that sunny days are finally here, so are the typical seasonal struggles that a 2-for-1 deal with the warmer weather. We're talking mid-day frizz, sweaty skin that messes with your foundation, and breakouts from the stress of full work and social calendars.
The good news is that your favorite beauty brands have thought ahead. This month's haircare, makeup, and skincare launches are tackle all of the common spring and summer beauty concerns. Take Amika's hydrating overnight hair mask that allows you to sleep your way to smoother strands, Cocokind's lightweight, hybrid SPF that won't make acne-prone skin break out, and Danessa Myrick Beauty's skin-perfecting, pore-blurring balm powder designed for oily complexions, as a few examples.
And that's just a preview of the products worth adding to your cart this month. Ahead, a complete rundown on the best beauty launches of May 2022.
Related Items
T3 Aireluxe
Get a salon-quality blowout every single time with T3's new drier. It features a custom fan with a wider airflow to speed up drying time while maintaining hair's moisture to prevent frizz and flyaways.
Jori Acne & Oil Control Primer
This oil-control primer comes from a new dermatologist-formulated brand catered to adult hormonal acne. Along with acne-fighting 2% salicylic acid, the formula works to prevent future breakouts with botanical extracts and fatty acids that address factors that lead to breakouts, such as excess oil and an imbalance in DHT hormone levels. Plus, the primer has a pore-blurring effect, which comes in handy when you layer makeup over it.
Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
On top of long-lasting wear (up to 36 hours to be exact), Rimmel's volumizing and lengthening clean mascara is infused with a blend of waxes and biotin to condition and nourish lashes. The brush is made with bio-based fibers, too.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner
You don't need PTO when you have this leave-in conditioner in your shower, as the tropical scent will mentally transport you to a Brazilian beach. As for the actual formula, babuçu oil, Brazil nut oil, and cupuaću butter, hydrate and detangle hair to protect hair from heat damage and minimize frizz.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder
If you're after lightweight coverage but find tinted moisturizers to be too greasy, this unique balm-to-powder complexion product is for you. It sets like a powder for a long-lasting, shine-free, and second-skin look. Along with a universal translucent option, the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder comes in nine shades.
Cocokind Silk SPF
Cocokinds community asked, so the brand made a lightweight, hybrid sunscreen with both chemical and mineral filters that blends seamlessly into skin without leaving any greasy residue. The SPF 30 also plays nice with acne-prone skin.
Bumble and bumble Surf Wave Foam
While salt water is a straight shot to piecey, undone waves, Bumble and bumble's Surf Wave Foam helps you achieve the style whenever you aren't at the beach. Simply apply the styling product to dry hair (focusing on the mid-lengths to ends) to add definition, and twist and squeeze strands to boost texture.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel x Friends Collection
Sally Hansen's latest collaboration couldn't BE more perfect for Friends fans. The nail polish brand teamed up with the '90s sitcom to create 10 shades inspired by the show's beloved characters and moments, including "Pivot," a shimmery orange," and "He's Her Lobster," a pearlescent red.
Mary Kay Instant Puffiness Reducer
From springtime allergies to exhaustion from once again adapting to in-person work and social events, Mary Kay's Puffiness Reducer couldn't come at a better time. The formula is clinically proven to instantly reduce under-eye puffiness with the results lasting up to six hours.
Kevin.Murphy Everlasting.Colour Leave-In
When you spend time (and money) achieving your dream hair color at the salon, you want to protect your investment. This leave-in spray maintains your color's vibrancy and shields strands from UV rays and heat damage.
Sunday II Sunday Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo
For dry, itchy scalps still recovering from winter, Sunday II Sunday's shampoo provides relief. It's powered by a blend of probiotics and tamanu oil to soothe inflammation and restore the skin barrier to rebalance the scalp.
Olehenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer
Inspired by the fan-favorite Banana Bright Primer, the Sun-Kissed primer gradually gives you a natural looking, sunless tan for an even brighter glow.
Venn Probiotic-Tensive Hydro Firming Body Cream
Now this is a body care product that's truly formulated like an anti-aging cream for the face. The rich, hydrating cream is packed with pre-, pro-, and postbiotics, amino acids, and peptides to firm skin from head to toe.
Saie Hydrobeam Concealer
Saie's first concealer offers just the right amount of coverage for a radiant, second-skin finish. The formula is infused with skincare ingredients like plant-derived sqalane and glycerin, tomato extract, and cucumber extract to hydrate skin and reduce redness for an even complexion. It comes in 12 flexible shades.
Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Waterproof makeup is all fun and games until you have to take it off, but that's where Milk's cleansing balm comes in. It's strong enough to remove all makeup and sunscreen remnants, but gentle enough so it doesn't strip skin.
Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner
While holifrog's toner is technically a toner, its main purpose isn't to exfoliate or further cleanse the skin. Instead, it's packed with a dose of microflora to help balance the skin's microbiome. In turn, it will help minimize breakouts and dullness.
Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment
Dream your way to a better hair day — literally. Amika's hydrating hair mask is designed to applied before going to bed so that the hyaluronic acid can work its magic while you sleep. The result: softer, hydrated hair in the morning.
It's hard to keep up with all the new beauty products hitting the market. That's why on the 1st of each and every month, we bring you New This Month, our roundup of the best latest launches in skincare, makeup, and hair.