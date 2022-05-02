17 New Beauty Products That Are Perfect for the Warmer Days Ahead

The Best New Products to Buy This May

The Best New Products to Buy This May

You know the drill: April showers bring May flowers. Now that sunny days are finally here, so are the typical seasonal struggles that a 2-for-1 deal with the warmer weather. We're talking mid-day frizz, sweaty skin that messes with your foundation, and breakouts from the stress of full work and social calendars.

The good news is that your favorite beauty brands have thought ahead. This month's haircare, makeup, and skincare launches are tackle all of the common spring and summer beauty concerns. Take Amika's hydrating overnight hair mask that allows you to sleep your way to smoother strands, Cocokind's lightweight, hybrid SPF that won't make acne-prone skin break out, and Danessa Myrick Beauty's skin-perfecting, pore-blurring balm powder designed for oily complexions, as a few examples.

And that's just a preview of the products worth adding to your cart this month. Ahead, a complete rundown on the best beauty launches of May 2022.