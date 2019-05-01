16 New Beauty Products to Buy this Month
Hello! It's me, your friendly beauty product enabler. I'm here to share with you all of the new makeup, skincare, and haircare products coming out this month.
I know what you're thinking: Your bank account just recovered from all of the products you bought in April. Well, if you ask me, this just means you're free to try a few of the May 2019 launches.
Just like every other month, there's a ton of newness to choose from. That's why, once again, I've curated a list of what products are really worth your hard-earned coin. For May, this includes Ouai's cooling after sun foam and Bite Beauty's lightweight, but super-pigmented lip stain.
Keep scrolling for the 16 best new beauty products to buy in May. See you next month!
Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream
Since your face takes center stage in your skincare routine, the neck often gets neglected. That's where Tatcha's nourishing Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream comes in. After its exclusive launch on QVC last month, Tatcha is bringing the cream everywhere the brand is sold. So, why does it deserve a place in your current skincare lineup? The antioxidant-rich formula hydrates and smooths the delicate area that's constantly moving and exposed to the sun.
Milk Makeup Kush Lash Primer
Just like the OG Kush Mascara, Milk's new primer is infused with cannabis sativa seed oil to condition, strengthen, and make lashes look fuller. Volumizing heart-shaped fibers and nourishing poppy and sunflower seed oils round out the mix.
Younique Moodstruck Epic 4D One-Step Fiber Mascara
This social-selling beauty brand's original fiber mascara is a cult-favorite among your Facebook friends. Now, Younique has improved the beloved volumizing formula so that it can be applied in just one step, Yes, you read that right. The Moodstruck Epic 4D mascara has fibers infused into it. The brush is dual-sided so that the fibers interlock for optimum volume, length, and lift.
COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette
At the time of writing this story, we're still waiting for the royal baby to arrive. In the meantime, you can tide yourself over with one of COVERGIRL's new royality-themed eyeshadow palettes. Reign includes 12 matte and shimmery richly-pigmented shades to play with.
La Mer The Lip Volumizer
Inspired by serum, this lip treatment plumps lips and softens the look of lines, thanks to marine ingredients and nutrient-rich minerals. But, that's not all: Wear it under lipstick for a smoother application, or over your favorite shade for a glossy finish.
ApotheCARE Essentials The Equalizer Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
It's not exactly the most sexy topic, but dandruff happens. This new shampoo by ApotheCARE Essentials works to keep your flakes under control by keeping your scalp balanced and moisturized.
Leonor Greyl Soin Repigmentant
That hair color you just splurged on? It's now dull and dehydrated from using hot tools and all the pollution in the air. Luckily, a color-depositing conditioner can help buy you some more time before your next coloring session. Made with 96 percent natual ingredients, this nourishing treatment hydrates hair, plus contains pigments that elminate brassiness and boosts shine. It comes in five shades that range from dark brown to copper for redheads. And good news if you don't dye your hair: It can be used to ehnace your natural color, too.
Drybar Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo
Not all dry shampoos are created equal. Some, no matter what the can says, still leave that chalky residue on dark hair. Given the number of blowouts Drybar does on any given day, you know when they make a dry shampoo that says it's invisible, it's going to actually be undetectible on your hair. This one is the same Detox formula you know and love, except it's completely transparent.
Ouai After Sun Body Soother
It's official: Your summer is going to be chill. In its first product stictly made for your body, Ouai's After Sun Body Soother cools down hot, sun-exposed skin. Here's how it works: The foam is enriched with calming aloe leaf juice, cucumber extract, and rosehip oil, so it soothes and rehydrates skin when you massage it on.
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cream to Powder Foundation SPF 24
Powder has a bad reputation for being chalky, cakey, and settling into fine lines. However, every once and a while, an exception comes along. Clé de Peau Beauté's soft-matte, cream-powder hybrid blends into skin like a cream foundation for natural, buildable coverage.
Diptyque Eau de Minthe
Mint may forever be associated with toothpaste and mouthwash, but Diptyque's latest fragrance is going to change all that. While mint is at the heart of this scent, it also includes unexpected notes of geranium, rose oxide, and patchouli. It smells fresh, clean, but also earthy. But, really, would you expect anything less than chic from the French fragrance brand?
Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain
If you hate the feel of a matte lipstick and the constant need to reapply, Bite's stain is for you. It's nourishing, so it wears like a balm, but has all of the long-wear colorpayoff of a traditional matte lipstick.
Kenra Professional Nitro Memory Crème 18
This just in: Mousse isn't just for adding volume to hair anymore. Kenra's is nitrogen based and non-crunchy, which gives hair up to three days of style memory. Along with prepping your hair, you can also use it to touch up flyaways.
Dior Diorshow Pump 'N' Brow
If you haven't seen Dior's squeezable mascara, this version for your brows works similar. When you squeeze the tube, it softens up the product inside so just the right amount of it goes on the brush. The result is instant volume and fullness, minus any clumps.
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
Think 40 shades of foundation is impressive? Think again. PÜR's 4-in-1 foundation and concealer comes in an astonishing 100 shades. When formulating this new complexion product, the brand researched shade gaps in other brand's offerings to create a truly inclusive range of colors. As for the actual formula, it offers soft, matte, medium to full-coverage with skincare ingredients that protect against pollution and blue light. And while the shades stand out, its bottle is impressive, too, because it has a dual pump and doe-foot applicator.
Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil
With antioxidant buckwheat honey, free radical-blocking sea buckthorn oil, and a hydrating blend of five flower extracts, this really is the holy grail of nourishing, line-smoothing face oils.