16 New Beauty Products to Buy this Month

Hello! It's me, your friendly beauty product enabler. I'm here to share with you all of the new makeup, skincare, and haircare products coming out this month.

I know what you're thinking: Your bank account just recovered from all of the products you bought in April. Well, if you ask me, this just means you're free to try a few of the May 2019 launches.

Just like every other month, there's a ton of newness to choose from. That's why, once again, I've curated a list of what products are really worth your hard-earned coin. For May, this includes Ouai's cooling after sun foam and Bite Beauty's lightweight, but super-pigmented lip stain.

Keep scrolling for the 16 best new beauty products to buy in May. See you next month!

