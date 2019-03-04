16 New Products That'll Make March Way Better

While I've spent all winter complaining about central-heating drying out my skin and my office being colder than it is outside, beauty brands have been busy making new products. At least, that's what I imagine they've been doing considering just how many new launches are hitting shelves in March.

Sure, we are in the homestretch until spring, but I'm totally over winter and these fresh hair, makeup, and skincare buys are making the last few weeks of winter a lot more bearable. When there's this many new products coming out in a 30-day time span, deciding what's worth trying is the hard part.

Smith & Cult's liquid eyeshadows, which can be used to do a one-step smoky eye, and OLEHENRIKSEN's brightening primer which seems perfect for my dull winter skin, are two out of the dozens of products that are giving me something to look forward to while I wait for spring.

Here, the 16 new beauty products that are worth buying this month.

