16 New Products That'll Make March Way Better
While I've spent all winter complaining about central-heating drying out my skin and my office being colder than it is outside, beauty brands have been busy making new products. At least, that's what I imagine they've been doing considering just how many new launches are hitting shelves in March.
Sure, we are in the homestretch until spring, but I'm totally over winter and these fresh hair, makeup, and skincare buys are making the last few weeks of winter a lot more bearable. When there's this many new products coming out in a 30-day time span, deciding what's worth trying is the hard part.
Smith & Cult's liquid eyeshadows, which can be used to do a one-step smoky eye, and OLEHENRIKSEN's brightening primer which seems perfect for my dull winter skin, are two out of the dozens of products that are giving me something to look forward to while I wait for spring.
Here, the 16 new beauty products that are worth buying this month.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves
Wet n Wild Rebel Rose Photo Focus Rose Multi-Use Oil
This nourishing $8 floral-infused oil can be used on skin, hair, and nails. What's not to love?
The Ordinary Squaline Cleanser
This affordable brand's first cleanser is a nourishing, squalene oil-based formula that doesn't leave skin feeling stripped and tight.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Here's a primer on makeup primers: They set makeup, but they're also notoriously pore-clogging and drying. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people wonder if you really need a primer if you're not wearing a full-on "look." Milk's Hydro Grip Primer is an exception. The hydrating gel formula "grips" makeup to your skin while moisturizing it. With a mix of hemp-derived CBD extract, blue algae extract, and B vitamins, it has quite a few skincare benefits for being a makeup primer — and that's exactly why it'll become one of your staple products.
Kérastase Blond Absolu Heat Protecting Serum
Yep, purple shampoo is absolutely necessary for every bottled blonde, but it's not the cure-all for keeping bleached hair healthy. Every step in your haircare routine should be a line of defense against breakage and brassiness. That's where Kérastase's new serum comes in. Specifically formulated for blondes, running it through your mid-lengths to ends will protect your hair from heat damage, split ends, and breakage.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel
From the Queen of Brows comes the first new brow product in three years. The Dipbrow Gel is a waterproof formula that won't smudge or slide off for up to 12 hours and can be applied directly to your brow hairs or skin to achieve your desired fullness and volume. With 11 cool, warm, and neutral-toned shades, finding your perfect match will be no sweat.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
This face mist completes Glow Recipe's holy trinity of watermelon skincare products. Following the success of the best-selling sleeping mask and moisturizer, the brand's fruity mist is also bound to become a cult-favorite, too. What makes Glow Recipe's hydrating, glow-boosting unique is that it's formulated as a "fog" mist. Spray it, and it'll feel like you're walking into a Jolly Rancher-scented fog.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat High Cover Radiant Concealer
Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Eclat is a makeup product that's beloved by beauty editors and celebs alike. While the illuminating pen is great at getting rid of the darkest under-eye circles, it doesn't exactly supply the right coverage you need for the rest of your face. For anyone looking for a bit more coverage, the designer makeup brand has created a concealer version of the classic product that comes in 16 shades.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
On top of setting trends with Kim Kardashian's makeup looks, Mario Dedivanovic is also inspiring skincare products. As a longtime fan of Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the brand created a sister product to the glow-boosting product with the makeup artist in mind. The Dewy Skin Cream is a violet emollient-rich moisturizer packed with antioxidant Japanese rice bran and brightening ginseng. While it's perfect for super dry, dull skin, it also creates the perfect smooth base for makeup application.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil
This fast-absorbing body oil is packed with CBD oil and antioxidants to soothe and hydrate skin. Reach for it to relieve sore muscles post-workout, or massage it on your temples to take the edge off of a killer headache.
Amika iRed Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
Why mess with a good thing? To make it even better. Amika just updated its best-selling thermal straightening brush by giving it a new feature. The 2.0 version has far-infrared beam strips all around the brush to help hair dry even faster, plus lock in moisture and shine.
Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Eyeshadow Palette
Bold, bright, full-on eyeshadow looks have never been a part of Charlotte Tilbury's repertoire — until now. Inspired by gam rock icons like David Bowie, the limited-edition Icon Palette includes a mix of bright and neutral textured eyeshadows meant to be applied both wet and dry.
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Face Primer
OLEHENRIKSEN's new primer is B-A-N-A-N-A-S, literally. Following the success of its brightening eye cream, the brand has created a primer infused with banana powder-inspired pigments and vitamin C. These ingredients illuminate skin and prevent signs of aging while extending the life of your makeup look.
Huda Beauty Powder Bullet Matte Lipstick
If the bold metallic bullet lipsticks Huda Beauty launched this winter aren't your jam, their matte counterparts will be more your speed. The launch includes eight cool and warm-toned shades meant to suit every skin tone. Considering Huda Kattan is known for her signature matte nude lip, you know these lipsticks are going to be good.
Joico Defy Damage Masque
If you often skip hair masks because they seem like too much time and effort, you can spare two extra minutes for this Joico mask to work its magic on your dry, brittle hair. It strengthens the hair's bonds to repair breakage and heat damage over time.
Smith & Cult Glitterbaby Metallic-Shift Eyeshadow
Even though it's considered an essential makeup look, the elusive smoky eye is a hard technique to master. Smith & Cult's metallic liquid eyeshadows take all of the confusion out of it. The liquid shadows have a color-shifting effect thanks to the black pigments in their formulas. Smudging the shadow with your fingers gives it a smoky, blurred effect, AKA an instant smoky eye.
Byredo Rose of No Man's Land Body Wash
Included in Byredo's extension of its Rose of No Man's Land collection is a body wash. Its fresh floral notes will (almost) make you forget it's not quite spring yet.