12 New Beauty Products to Help You Get Ready for the Official Start of Summer
I always joke that my apartment is a Sephora stock room. And while I'm trying to be funny when I tell friends about my living space, there's some truth to this statement. My medicine cabinet is jammed with skincare products, there's makeup and even more skincare stashed under my sink, and there is enough shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion stored in my shower to last a family of four a whole year.
It's excessive, but I write about beauty products five days a week. And with new launches landing on shelves at a dizzying rate, I'm always testing the latest ones to decipher what's worth the hype, and most importantly, spending money on.
For June 2022, the highlights include products that are seasonally appropriate going into the summer season. There's a new addition to Supergoop!'s cult-favorite Glow Screen SPF that's designed to give you a sun-kissed glow, Kjaer Weis' nourishing skin tint that offers lightweight coverage for an even complexion, and Briogeo's superfood-infused leave-in conditioner that hydrates hair for softer, shinier, and more voluminous styles.
The following 12 new haircare, skincare, and makeup products are worth buying this month to help prepare you for the even sweatier days ahead.
VIDEO: Here's How to Properly Apply Concealer
Related Items
Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum
This multitasking serum is the latest in a slew of new body care products that are formulated with the same active ingredients you'd use to treat your face. Slather is infused with retinol and exfoliating AHAs and BHAs to smooth bumps and rough patches. It's safe to use for dry skin, KP, and hyperpigmentation.
Kajer Weis The Beautiful Skin Tint
Wearing full-coverage foundation on a hot and humid summer day is the makeup equivalent of wearing pants on said day: you're going to get sweaty. Kjaer Weis' The Beautiful Skin Tint couldn't come at a better time. It offers lightweight, second-skin coverage and is uber hydrating so it doesn't settle into fine lines and wrinkles. Choose from 16 shades made with certified-organic ingredients.
Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Masker
Drunk Elephant once again teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan to create a trio of products that address a common hair concern: dryness. Along with a shampoo and conditioner comes this deep-conditioning mask. Silk amino acids, proteins, and vanilla extract strengthen hair bonds, smooth the hair shaft, and soothe the scalp for shiny voluminous hair.
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF
Not only does Black Girl Sunscreen's spray make it even easier for all skin tones to reapply SPF on the go without having to deal with a white cast, it's infused with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, jojoba, and avocado to leave skin smooth and glowing.
About-Face Line Artist
With dopamine dressing keeping spirits high, colorful makeup continues to have a moment, too. These About-Face gel liners come in a wide range of neutral and bold shades to play with, and are designed to withstand sweat, tears, and water.
Solawave Bye Acne
While breakouts can happen year-round, the sweat and oil marinating in your pores on any given spicy summer day can lead to more blemishes than usual. That's where Solawave's new device comes in. The three-minute FDA-cleared Bye Acne utilizes both red and blue light therapy to spot treat pimples and prevent future ones from forming by eliminating acne-causing bacteria and regulating sebum. Like the original device, this one is portable and rechargeable.
Makeup By Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer
This tiny compact eliminates three products in your makeup routine: it's a nourishing balm, lightweight tint, and adds warmth to your complexion. It comes in six flexible shades.
Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray
Think of this leave-in treatment as green juice for your hair. It's packed with deeply nourishing fruit extracts and seed butters to detangle, condition, and protect hair against UV/UVA rays. It's safe for all hair types and textures, including color- and chemical-treated hair.
Supergoop! Glow Screen Golden Hour
Every hour of the day is golden hour when you use this edition of Supergoop!'s beloved Glow Screen SPF-makeup primer. It's infused with a hint of bronze to leave skin with sun-kissed glow.
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
It's never a bad thing when a popsicle stains your lips because it leaves you with a perfectly sheer wash of color. Now, you can recreate that look thanks to Fenty Beauty. (No popsicle required.) Poutsicle comes in four berry shades and has a hydrating formula that ensures the color goes on even and doesn't dry out lips.
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant
While all skin types can benefit from exfoliation, not all skin types should use the same exfoliator. That's why Dermalogica created this powder that transforms into a milky polish with a bit of water. It's infused with soothing oat, coconut, and exfoliating botanicals with AHAs and BHAs, plus hyaluronic acid to help strengthen the skin barrier to minimize irritation.
Smashbox x Becca Champagne Pop
Smashbox brought back Becca's beloved Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter back from the dead to great fan fare. This summer, complexions will continue glow because Smashbox has launched four new shades of the beloved highlighter, including Rose Quartz, Moonstone, Opal, and Chocolate Geode.