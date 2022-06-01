12 New Beauty Products to Help You Get Ready for the Official Start of Summer

I always joke that my apartment is a Sephora stock room. And while I'm trying to be funny when I tell friends about my living space, there's some truth to this statement. My medicine cabinet is jammed with skincare products, there's makeup and even more skincare stashed under my sink, and there is enough shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion stored in my shower to last a family of four a whole year.

It's excessive, but I write about beauty products five days a week. And with new launches landing on shelves at a dizzying rate, I'm always testing the latest ones to decipher what's worth the hype, and most importantly, spending money on.

For June 2022, the highlights include products that are seasonally appropriate going into the summer season. There's a new addition to Supergoop!'s cult-favorite Glow Screen SPF that's designed to give you a sun-kissed glow, Kjaer Weis' nourishing skin tint that offers lightweight coverage for an even complexion, and Briogeo's superfood-infused leave-in conditioner that hydrates hair for softer, shinier, and more voluminous styles.

The following 12 new haircare, skincare, and makeup products are worth buying this month to help prepare you for the even sweatier days ahead.