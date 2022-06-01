12 New Beauty Products to Help You Get Ready for the Official Start of Summer

From glowy sunscreen to frizz-fighting leave-in conditioner.
By Erin Lukas Jun 01, 2022 @ 2:13 pm
Advertisement
Credit: Becca/ Supergoop/ Briogeo/ InStyle

I always joke that my apartment is a Sephora stock room. And while I'm trying to be funny when I tell friends about my living space, there's some truth to this statement. My medicine cabinet is jammed with skincare products, there's makeup and even more skincare stashed under my sink, and there is enough shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion stored in my shower to last a family of four a whole year.

It's excessive, but I write about beauty products five days a week. And with new launches landing on shelves at a dizzying rate, I'm always testing the latest ones to decipher what's worth the hype, and most importantly, spending money on.

For June 2022, the highlights include products that are seasonally appropriate going into the summer season. There's a new addition to Supergoop!'s cult-favorite Glow Screen SPF that's designed to give you a sun-kissed glow, Kjaer Weis' nourishing skin tint that offers lightweight coverage for an even complexion, and Briogeo's superfood-infused leave-in conditioner that hydrates hair for softer, shinier, and more voluminous styles.

RELATED: 5 Essential Skincare Tips From Dermatologists

The following 12 new haircare, skincare, and makeup products are worth buying this month to help prepare you for the even sweatier days ahead.

VIDEO: Here's How to Properly Apply Concealer

Credit: Courtesy

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum

$30; mytopicals.com

This multitasking serum is the latest in a slew of new body care products that are formulated with the same active ingredients you'd use to treat your face. Slather is infused with retinol and exfoliating AHAs and BHAs to smooth bumps and rough patches. It's safe to use for dry skin, KP, and hyperpigmentation. 

Credit: Courtesy

Kajer Weis The Beautiful Skin Tint

$45; kjaerweis.com

Wearing full-coverage foundation on a hot and humid summer day is the makeup equivalent of wearing pants on said day: you're going to get sweaty. Kjaer Weis' The Beautiful Skin Tint couldn't come at a better time. It offers lightweight, second-skin coverage and is uber hydrating so it doesn't settle into fine lines and wrinkles. Choose from 16 shades made with certified-organic ingredients. 

Credit: Courtesy

Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Masker

$36; drunkelephant.com (Available June 12)

Drunk Elephant once again teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan to create a trio of products that address a common hair concern: dryness. Along with a shampoo and conditioner comes this deep-conditioning mask. Silk amino acids, proteins, and vanilla extract strengthen hair bonds, smooth the hair shaft, and soothe the scalp for shiny voluminous hair. 

Credit: Courtesy

Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF

$19; blackgirlsunscreen.com

Not only does Black Girl Sunscreen's spray make it even easier for all skin tones to reapply SPF on the go without having to deal with a white cast, it's infused with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, jojoba, and avocado to leave skin smooth and glowing. 

Credit: Courtesy

About-Face Line Artist

$13 each; aboutface.com

With dopamine dressing keeping spirits high, colorful makeup continues to have a moment, too. These About-Face gel liners come in a wide range of neutral and bold shades to play with, and are designed to withstand sweat, tears, and water. 

Credit: Courtesy

Solawave Bye Acne

$79; solawave.co

While breakouts can happen year-round, the sweat and oil marinating in your pores on any given spicy summer day can lead to more blemishes than usual. That's where Solawave's new device comes in. The three-minute FDA-cleared Bye Acne utilizes both red and blue light therapy to spot treat pimples and prevent future ones from forming by eliminating acne-causing bacteria and regulating sebum. Like the original device, this one is portable and rechargeable. 

Credit: Courtesy

Makeup By Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer

$30; makeupbymario.com

This tiny compact eliminates three products in your makeup routine: it's a nourishing balm, lightweight tint, and adds warmth to your complexion. It comes in six flexible shades. 

Credit: Courtesy

Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray

$24; briogeohair.com

Think of this leave-in treatment as green juice for your hair. It's packed with deeply nourishing fruit extracts and seed butters to detangle, condition, and protect hair against UV/UVA rays. It's safe for all hair types and textures, including color- and chemical-treated hair. 

Credit: Courtesy

Supergoop! Glow Screen Golden Hour

$36; sephora.com

Every hour of the day is golden hour when you use this edition of Supergoop!'s beloved Glow Screen SPF-makeup primer. It's infused with a hint of bronze to leave skin with sun-kissed glow. 

Credit: Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

$24; fentybeauty.com (Available June 3)

It's never a bad thing when a popsicle stains your lips because it leaves you with a perfectly sheer wash of color. Now, you can recreate that look thanks to Fenty Beauty. (No popsicle required.) Poutsicle comes in four berry shades and has a hydrating formula that ensures the color goes on even and doesn't dry out lips. 

Credit: Courtesy

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant

$64; dermalogica.com (Available June 9)

While all skin types can benefit from exfoliation, not all skin types should use the same exfoliator. That's why Dermalogica created this powder that transforms into a milky polish with a bit of water. It's infused with soothing oat, coconut, and exfoliating botanicals with AHAs and BHAs, plus hyaluronic acid to help strengthen the skin barrier to minimize irritation. 

Credit: Courtesy

Smashbox x Becca Champagne Pop

$32 each; smashbox.com

Smashbox brought back Becca's beloved Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter back from the dead to great fan fare. This summer, complexions will continue glow because Smashbox has launched four new shades of the beloved highlighter, including Rose Quartz, Moonstone, Opal, and Chocolate Geode. 

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com