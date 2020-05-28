The 15 Best New Products to Try in Isolation This Month
My summer countdown usually starts on the first day of fall. However, with social distancing still in place and travel completely off the cards for the foreseeable future, it's tough to get excited about what's arguably the best time of year.
Throughout quarantine, beauty products have given me a little bit of comfort and made the stress and challenges of our current reality seem more manageable.
But even though everyone's daily routines have changed and the beauty industry has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, brands haven't stopped launching new products.
This month's just-launched and soon-to-launch makeup, skincare, and haircare products include a number of treatments that are perfect for taking a time out and indulging in a little TLC in isolation. Briogeo's repairing hair mask, HoliFrog's glow-boosting cleanser, and Gucci Westman's velvety eyeshadows are just a few examples.
Ahead, 15 new beauty products to give yourself some extra self-care while stuck at home.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask
For anyone who's taking their time at home as an opportunity to hit pause on heat tools and color treatments, Briojeo's latest hair mask is the perfect addition to your haircare routine. Avocado, spinach, and kiwi revives and locks in moisture for softer, smoother hair.
Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Your go-to summer lipstick is here, courtesy of Rihanna. There are 10 shades of the lightweight and creamy Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick, ranging from nude to iridescent plum.
Vichy Pureté Thermale One Step Micellar Cleansing Water & Makeup Remover for Sensitive Skin
For sensitive skin, simply washing your face with the wrong cleanser can set off a reaction. Fans of no-rinse cleansers with temperamental skin will love Vichy's micellar water. It's infused with soothing vitamin B5 to prevent redness and that tight, dried-out feeling that some face washes leave behind.
Zitsticka Hyperfade
So, you got your stress-related breakouts under control but now you're left with dark spots. That's where Zitsticka's microdart patches come in. Infused with a mix of brightening, regenerating ingredients like niacinamide, kojic acid, ascorbic acid, and hyaluronic acid, the patches dilute post-acne damage over time. The brand recommends sticking the microdart patches on dark spots every three days for a total of two weeks for the best results.
Westman Atelier Eye Pods
Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman spent two years getting the latest addition to her Westman Atelier line just right, and her first launch into eyeshadows is worth the wait. Whether you apply the cream-powder shadow with your fingertip or a brush, it glides on like a dream with rich color payoff. The crease-free shadows come in two collections with three shades each: Le Jours is a set of soft tones, while Les Nuits is a set of deep shades.
Holifrog Sunapee Sacred-C Brightening Powder Wash
The cool thing about powder cleansers is that they're completely customizable. Mixing in a little bit of water will give you a strong scrub, while more water will give you mild exfoliation. On top of plant-based skin-refining enzymes, vitamin C is the star of Holifrog's powder cleanser because of its brightening effect and daytime antioxidant protection. And just like that, you found your new morning cleanser.
Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel
There's no better time than now to do an at-home peel. If hyperpigmentation, uneven texture, and dullness are your major skincare concerns, give Algenist's new resurfacing treatment a try. It's made with an entirely new form of brightening vitamin C derived from algae, plus refining AHA, BHA, and PHA acids.
Maybelline Color Strike Eye Shadow Pen
Hot, humid summer days and eyeshadow typically don't jive, but Maybelline's new shadow sticks are an exception. The innovative formula goes on like a cream, but dries down to a shimmery powder so you won't sweat it off.
Josh Rosebrook Daily Acid Toner
Perfect for all skin types, Josh Rosebrook's toner is a cocktail of natural exfoliating, brightening, and anti-aging ingredients including glycolic acid, sea kelp, hibiscus flower acid, and irish moss.
Chapstick Total Hydration Complete Care SPF 15 + Color
Lips are often overlooked when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun. This balm's pretty, sheer, berry tint makes it next to impossible to forget about applying SPF to your lips.
LORAC LUX Diamond Golden Hour Palette
Yes, this summer is going to be different, but you can still glow while staying inside with the help of LORAC's latest palette. With six highlighter shades, every hour is golden hour for your skin.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Wow Duo
Marc Jacobs has kept Brow Wow Duo a secret, road-testing it for the past two years at events like the Met Gala. Now, it's available for everyone who loves full, fluffy brows. The pencil is great for shaping brows and filling sparse spots, while the gel sets them in place without making them crunchy. There are five available shades and each one comes with a pencil refill.
GlamGlow Youthpotion
This serum is like a shot of youth juice for your skin. Peptides, raspberry stem cells, and hyaluronic acid soften, firm, and plump skin, while delivering an instant glow.
Rouje Le Palette Poudre
Matte lipstick isn't going anywhere, but have you tried lip powder? Let Rouje's gorgeous vintage-inspired palette be your introduction to powders. Why make the switch? While powders are shine-free like traditional mattes, they don't smudge — ever. Rouje reimagined the four shades in its classic palette as powders for that blurred, lived-in lip that's a French beauty staple. The shades look equally amazing swiped across your cheeks or eyelids, too.
The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Detox Repairing Hair Mask
This mask is proof that effective at-home treatments don't always have to be a splurge. Seaweed, apple cider vinegar, and aloe vera detox and reset dry, damaged hair.