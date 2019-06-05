The 16 Best New Beauty Products to Buy in June
There's a few good reasons to celebrate this June: The weather is finally hot enough that it's actually enjoyable being outside, and the new beauty products launching throughout the month are even hotter. TBD whether or not this summer will live up to your expectations, but you can rest easy that any of the new hair, makeup, or skincare products that you try will be everything you dreamed of — and more.
A few of these standouts include Elemis' anti-aging, hydrating facial mist that will refresh your face on those sweaty, humid afternoons and Maybelline's super-thin brow pencil that won't snap off when you're filling in that one sparse spot at the head of your brow.
Ahead, all of the new beauty products worth spending money on this month.
VIDEO: 4 Ways to do your Eyebrows
Clove + Hallow Liquid Skin Tint
All coverage no filler, Clove + Hallow's first-ever liquid foundation is made with only 15 clean ingredients — just like the rest of the brand's products. The Liquid Skin Tint comes in 12 shades and offers buildable medium coverage with a soft, demi-matte finish.
Colourpop Highlighter & Blush Set
In the case of ColourPop's latest launch, two is better than one. The uber-affordable makeup brand has come out with highlighter and blush sticks in shades for a wide range of skin tones. Buy them alone or in a set of two.
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
You know what they say: Everything is bigger in Texas — including the hair. That's why R+Co's re-vamped volumizing shampoo is named after the Lone Star State. Thanks to biotin, fruit extracts, pro vitamin B5, and coconut oil, the vegan, sulfate-free formula leaves hair full, bouncy, and hydrated. Yee haw indeed.
Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash
This mild, exfoliating cleanser gets rid of buildup that's clogging your pores without irritating or drying out your skin
Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palette
Neon colors for summer is about as groundbreaking as florals for spring, but who cares when the shades are this good. Inspired by Huda Kattan's obsession with neon colors, this palette includes nine eyeshadows with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist
Not your average face mist, Elemis' juice instantly hydrates skin like a moisturizing serum, plus sets and refreshes makeup.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA
Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a common, harmless skin condition, but that doesn't make getting a flare up of those rough bumps on your arms any less frustrating. If you're hung up on having "chicken skin" (the cute non-clinical name for KP), an exfoliator can help treat the bumps. First Aid Beauty's new scrub is formulated with a blend of glycolic and lactic acid, two chemical exfoliants. Together, these ingredients loosen the top layer of skin that's clogging pores. Gentle pumice buffing beads clear the dead cells away for smoother skin.
NYX On The Rise Volume Liftscara
For $11 this mascara gives you the look of a lash lift. Think epic volume, curl, and length with just a few swipes of its part-hourglass, part-round brush.
Redken Color Extend Blondage Anti-Brass Purple Hair Mask for Blonde Hair
If you've ever gone blonde, you're probably familiar with purple shampoo. But, if you're looking for a product that's even more toning, this Redken mask is your best bet for controling brassiness. Once a week, leave it on for 5-10 minutes to get rid of unwanted yellow undertones.
Tata Harper Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
Thick creams and sweat aren't an ideal combo, which is what makes Tata Harper's latest moisturizer ideal for the warmer months ahead. Infused with hyaluronic acid, plus chia seed water, marsh samphire, and tremella mushroom, the lightweight gel plumps skin, plus locks in moisture without feeling heavy.
Supergoop! Zincscreen
Mineral sunscreen wearers rejoice: Finally, a zinc sunscreen that isn't thick and doesn't leave a white cast. Made with non-nano zinc, Supergoop!'s Zincscreen is tinted so that it blends seamlessly into skin, plus protects skin against pollution and blue light.
Dermalogica AGE Bright Spot Fader
Getting rid of a pimple is only part of the struggle. That's why Dermalogica created a spot treatment that heals active breakouts and the dark marks that are left behind.
Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Pencil
Using an ultra-fine brow pencil is ideal for precisely filling in your brows, but apply too much pressure and the pencil snaps in half. That's where this Maybelline one comes in. The brand constructed it so that it won't break on anyone who has a heavy hand when they're applying makeup.
Dior Backstage Face and Body Primer
Used backstage on models at Dior's 2020 Cruise fashion show in Morocco, this face and body primer helps makeup stay on without any transfer and keeps skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.
Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo Conditioning Lash Enhancer
Unlike other lash serums on the market, this one is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and won't change the color of your skin around the eye area or your actual eyes. (Yes, that is a risk.) It's formulated with a conditioning complex and plankton extract to strengthen and hydrate lashes, along with peptides and biotin to enhance length, thickness, and fullness.
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Flash Cat Eyeliner
Summer 2019 will be memorable because it's when you're finally going to master the cat eye. The stencil that comes attached to the lid of L’Oréal Paris's new liquid eyeliner simplifies the elusive eyeliner technique.