15 New Beauty Products to Help You Beat the Heat in July

"Less is more" best describes your summer wardrobe — and your beauty routine. With heat and humidity at an all-time high, rich moisturizing creams, full-coverage foundation, and heavy hair spray are extra layers that result in an extra sweaty face and hair.

Hanging out in the AC is the only way to stay cool, but it isn't an always an option, especially when you want to make the most of the warm sunny days you've waited all year to enjoy. Luckily, this month's haircare, makeup, and skincare launches are here to help you stay cool.

Minimalist, lightweight, and multitasking are the reoccurring themes of this month's drops. Take Youth To The People's weightless firming moisturizer, EM Cosmetics tinted lip gloss, and Maui Moisture's hydrating edge control as a few examples.

On the flip side, summertime is all about bold, bright colors to match your sunny disposition. Luckily, Glossier has 10 shades of its creamy eyeliner pencil to create graphic eye makeup looks, and Rare Beauty has a set of 10 staple matte lipstick shades designed to withstand the heat.

And that's just a few of this month's highlights. Ahead, we've rounded up the 15 best new beauty products to try in July.