Beauty 15 New Beauty Products to Help You Beat the Heat in July Meet your summertime essentials. By Erin Lukas Published on July 5, 2022 "Less is more" best describes your summer wardrobe — and your beauty routine. With heat and humidity at an all-time high, rich moisturizing creams, full-coverage foundation, and heavy hair spray are extra layers that result in an extra sweaty face and hair. Hanging out in the AC is the only way to stay cool, but it isn't an always an option, especially when you want to make the most of the warm sunny days you've waited all year to enjoy. Luckily, this month's haircare, makeup, and skincare launches are here to help you stay cool. Minimalist, lightweight, and multitasking are the reoccurring themes of this month's drops. Take Youth To The People's weightless firming moisturizer, EM Cosmetics tinted lip gloss, and Maui Moisture's hydrating edge control as a few examples. 5 Essential Summer Skincare Tips From Dermatologists On the flip side, summertime is all about bold, bright colors to match your sunny disposition. Luckily, Glossier has 10 shades of its creamy eyeliner pencil to create graphic eye makeup looks, and Rare Beauty has a set of 10 staple matte lipstick shades designed to withstand the heat. And that's just a few of this month's highlights. Ahead, we've rounded up the 15 best new beauty products to try in July. Kevyn Aucoin Contour Eyeshadow Palette Courtesy $36 each; kevynaucoinbeauty.com (Available July 8) Dopamine eye makeup is having a moment, but there are some days when all you want is a natural look that will enhance and define your eyes. That's where Kevyn Aucoin's Contour Eyeshadow Palette comes in. Available in four colorways to cover every skin tone, the 6-pan compacts include matte, highlight, and shimmer shades that are removable so you can swap them between the other palettes. Amika Hydro Rush Intense Leave-In Conditioner Courtesy $28; loveamika.com Amika's leave-in conditioner is like chugging a glass of water after being out in the sun all day: it instantly hydrates and refreshes hair. A tag team of squalane and hyaluronic acid offer long-lasting moisture, reduce frizz, and minimize tangles for softer, smoother strands. Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel Courtesy $28; sephora.com If you have acne-prone skin but find that most acne cleansers leave your face feeling tight and dry, this light foaming gel cleanser is a gentle alternative. It's infused with naturally-derived AHAs to unclog pores and reduce inflammation and redness caused by blemishes. Honest Beauty Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer Courtesy $20; honest.com This dual-ended mascara has an ingenious built-in primer that's tinted blue so the black mascara appears richer and darker when it's layered on top. As for the mascara formula, it's infused with castor oil, natural fibers, film formers, and plant-based waxes for thick, lush lashes. HoliFrog Owel Multi-Peptide Eye Cream Courtesy $56; holifrog.com (Available July 13) Good things can come in small packages, as proven by HoliFrog's Owel Multi-Peptide Eye Cream. The formula is stacked with tried-and-true hydrating, smoothing, and firming ingredients, including plant-based emollients and oils, amino acids, peptides, and plant extracts. Crown Affair The Cleansing Scrub Courtesy $54; crownaffair.com Like your home, your scalp could use a weekly deep clean, too. Crown Affair's purifying treatment gently yet effectively removes buildup from the scalp, which boosts volume as weight is then lifted from the hair. The grainy polish is powered by Bolivian pink salt, a physical exfoliant that dissolves in water so no filmy residue is left on the skin or hair. Shiseido Waso SHIKULIME Color Control Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 Courtesy $36; shiseido.com No shade matching required, Shiseido Waso's oil-free tinted moisturizer adapts to your individual skin tone and blurs imperfections for a seamless finish. On top of keeping skin balanced, the moisturizer offers SPF 30 protection, so it's a great option for those lazy summer mornings. Drunk Elephant Scrubbi Bamboes Body Cleanser Courtesy $22; drunkelephant.com An exfoliating body wash is perfect for those sweaty mid-summer days. This one from Drunk Elephant has an all-star lineup of biodegradable bamboo beads to buff skin, a mix of fatty-acid-rich chia seed, flax seed, and marula oils for added moisture, and sodium PCA and squalane to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent future dryness. Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick Courtesy $20; rarebeauty.com This matte lipstick is designed to be super pigmented yet comfortable to wear. Rare's innovative formula adapts to your lip shape so that it doesn't get cakey throughout the day. The 10 shades cover the classics, from a true neutral beige to rich berry. Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment Courtesy $44; murad.com When you have a zit that's a deep, painful bump, a trip to the dermatologist for a cortisone shot will provide relief. Since a doctor's visit isn't always in the cards, Murad created the Deep Relief Acne Treatment. The spot treatment is packed with 2% salicylic acid to help speed up the healing process, amino acids to kill acne-causing bacteria, phytosteroid to soothe and minimize redness, and an invisible film forming polymer that holds the ingredients in place. Maui Moisture Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control Courtesy $9; mauimoisture.com This alcohol-free styling pomade is infused with aloe vera, flaxseed, coconut water, and citrus oil for added shine and hydration on top of the crunch-free hold. Glossier No.1 Pencil Courtesy $16; glossier.com Despite what your elementary art teacher told you, it's perfectly acceptable to draw outside the lines. In fact, Glossier encourages you do so with its No.1 Pencils. The creamy eyeliners are meant for experimentation, whether that's a pop of color on the inner corners of the eye or two-toned double wings. Osea Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Eye Serum Courtesy $58; oseamalibu.com The hydrating formula and cooling rollerball applicator will have you coming back to Osea's anti-aging and de-puffing eye serum on scorching summer days. Youth To The People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream Courtesy $64; sephora.com Youth To The People's newest moisturizer offers deep hydration and firming benefits like a rich cream, but feels featherweight on the skin. EM Cosmetics Everglass Lip Dew Courtesy $22 each; emcosmetics.com (Available July 21) Glowy skin and dew lips go together like rosé and rooftops. This EM Cosmetics lip product is nourishing, glossy, and doesn't get sticky. It comes in six staple lip shades including caramel, peach, and deep rose.