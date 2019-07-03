10 New Beauty Products Worth Buying This Month
Summertime and the living is hot, sweaty, and full of new beauty products that'll complete your warm weather vibe. For July, the haircare, skincare, and makeup products launching are just as scorching as the heat wave (or two) that'll happen this month.
Planning on spending a weekend at a lake house? Take new brand Kinfield's clean bug spray with you. Looking for a way to your hair to look voluminous and hold your style in the humidity? R+Co's volumizing spray will be your most-used hair product this month. As for makeup, CoverGirl just dropped a long-wear, full-coverage concealer that doesn't crease, and it comes in 30 shades.
That's just a sampling of all of the standout launches July 2019 has in store. Keep scrolling for our complete list of the new beauty products worth spending your money on this month.
VIDEO: How to Use Tinted Brow Gel
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
A natural alternative to retinol, bakuchiol is one of the buzziest skincare ingredients right now because it smooths fine lines and wrinkles without any irritating side effects.
Sephora Collection Super Matte Moisturizer
This matte-finish moisturizer keeps excess oil under control while the hyaluronic acid in it simutaneously hydrates skin.
Together Beauty Wax Poetic Texturizing Wax Spray
Hair wax has a bad rap for weighing your hair down, but in spray form, it's the secret to piece-y, textured waves. Made from 98% natural ingredients including carnauba wax and castor seed oil, this new haircare brand's wax adds texture and shine without that greasy finish.
Christian Louboutin LoubiGlitterGloss
Glitter lip gloss and summer basically go hand in hand. All of the six available shades are a spin on the brand's iconic red, and have an ultra-shiny finish that isn't sticky.
CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
A full-coverage concealer that doesn't crease and feels lightweight is hard to find. That's why CoverGirl created TruBlend Undercover Concealer, a formula that works well on dark circles, spots, and blemishes. It comes in 30 shades that match a wide range of skin tones.
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Forget what you've heard about mixing retinol and vitamin C together. The all-star skincare ingredients can formulated in the same product when there's a buffer to stabilize them. In Kate Somerville's latest moisturizer, that stabilizer is volcanic soil from South Korea. To break it down, this means that this product hydrates, firms, smooths, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
R+Co Balloon Volume Spray
This styling spray is the secreat to voluminous hair that feels as light as a balloon. (Get it?)
Clé de Peau Beauté Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme
Inspired by four dermatological procedures that target wrinkles, this potent retinol-based serum treats deep-set fine lines, wrinkles, and prevents future ones. It's formulated with Illuminating Complex EX to boost collegen (protein essential for keeping skin firm) and prevent irritation from the high-grade retinol.
Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Conditioning Foam
If you find yourself using half of a bottle of conditioner every time you wash your hair, a little bit of this foam goes a lot way. Aside from never over-conditioning your hair, it's formulated with a complex of elastin protein and marine minerals that hydrate and add volume to flat, fine hair.
Kinfield Golden Hour DEET-Free Repellent
Have you ever seen a bug repellent that looks this chic? Same. This new brand's MO is providing clean, personal care products for the outdoors. Kinfield's bug spray is clean, DEET-free and formulated with plant-based materials instead of chemicals — and doesn't look out of place alongside the photogenic products you'd include in an Instagram flat lay.