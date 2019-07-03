10 New Beauty Products Worth Buying This Month

Summertime and the living is hot, sweaty, and full of new beauty products that'll complete your warm weather vibe. For July, the haircare, skincare, and makeup products launching are just as scorching as the heat wave (or two) that'll happen this month.

Planning on spending a weekend at a lake house? Take new brand Kinfield's clean bug spray with you. Looking for a way to your hair to look voluminous and hold your style in the humidity? R+Co's volumizing spray will be your most-used hair product this month. As for makeup, CoverGirl just dropped a long-wear, full-coverage concealer that doesn't crease, and it comes in 30 shades.

That's just a sampling of all of the standout launches July 2019 has in store. Keep scrolling for our complete list of the new beauty products worth spending your money on this month.

