15 New Beauty Products Worth Spending Money on This Month
February is a total buzzkill of a month. Sure, it marks the halfway point of winter, but it's still too cold and snowy to tolerate being outside, the sun still sets before the workday is over, and unless you have paid time off, there's no holidays in the foreseeable future.
The silver lining: February's beauty product launches are something to be excited about. New makeup, hair, and skin buys rollout throughout the entire year, but from the looks of these drops, February is going to be the best month to refresh your product stash. Seriously, there's so many innovative formulas out that it's going to be hard to narrow down what is worth trying.
That's where we come in. We've done the groundwork for you and curated a list of the best new makeup, haircare, and skincare products launching this month. Summer Fridays' third face mask is unlike any rose-infused skincare product you've tried before, and Kristin Ess's first hair brushes will help you finally nail the signature loose beachy waves the stylist does on Lucy Hale, one of her celeb clients.
Here, the 15 new beauty products products worth spending your money on this month.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Properly Color Correct
Revlon PhotoReady Instant Cheek Maker
Nope, this 2-in-1 blush-highlighter stick isn't supposed to look like a brush. The ergonomic shape is meant to hug the contour of your cheek so that you can easily add some color and luminosity to your complexion in just one sweep.
E.L.F. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
Even more rare than a matte concealer that doesn't crease or get cake-y during the day is an affordable one that performs. That's where E.L.F.'s new long-wear concealer comes in. It may only be $5, but just a small swipe of this creamy formula and a bit of blending will seamlessly cover up dark circles and blemishes.
ColourPop BFF Mascara
There's two categories of mascara: meh and amazing. Luckily ColourPop's first-ever volumizing formula falls into the latter, and it's just $8. Yep, like its name implies, it's going to be your new BFF. Along with black, there's also handful of bright colors available to play with, from purple to yellow.
Flower Beauty Petal Pout Lip Mask
Sure, Flower Beauty's hydrating mask is a quick fix for dry, cracked, winter-worn lips, but its other major selling point is the fact that it comes in a stick. Not only does this make it easy to apply, but it's much more sanitary than having to use your finger. Bonus: On top of clear, the mask comes in five shades that add a subtle glossy tint to your lips.
Kristin Ess Medium Detangling Hair Brush
You can stop saving up for that Mason Pearson. Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess just added the chicest affordable brushes to her namesake haircare line, including this detangling brush. The do-it-all tool can be used to gently get knots out, blow dry, and style, plus it works great on thick or thin hair.
GlamGlow Super Toner Exfoliating Acid Solution
Let's get real: There's a time and place for a good face mask sesh, but your morning routine is not one of them. A toner, however, is totally doable. For anyone who swears by GlamGlow's cult-favorite Supermud mask to clear up their complexion, it just got easier to use your favorite pore-de-clogging treatment on the reg. GlamGlow took its Supermud formula and re-imagined it as a rinse-free toner. It contains a blend of six potent acids that exfoliate, brighten, and refine pores for more smooth, even-toned, and pimple-free skin.
Summer Fridays R+R Mask
For its latest launch, Summer Fridays has packed everything you love about face oils and masks into a travel-friendly rose gold tube. The formula's rose flower granules and antioxidant oil base give it a texture that's unlike any other mask out there. Once you pat away the exfoliating bits, just the right amount of rose-scented oil is left on your face so your skin is soft and glowy. It's like giving your skin a bouquet, of, you know...
IGK Next Level Nordic Cotton Heat-Activated Volume Spray
If you've been trying to cut down on the number of product you use in your hair, IGK's shine- and volume-boosting spray is a good place to start. It's formulated with coconut oil and heat-activated polymers that makes hair look glossy and thick without weighing it down.
Peter Thomas Roth Green Releaf Therapeutic Sleep Cream
This nighttime moisturizer stands out among all of the other CBD-infused skincare products that have come out this past year because it also contains retinol to fight signs of aging, plus colloidal oatmeal to calm redness. It has an almost gel-like texture that absorbs fast and doesn't feel too heavy on skin.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation
Fans of Hourglass' best-selling Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick are going to love the brand's latest foundation. It's the same 24-hour long-wear formula you love, only in liquid form. Along with 24 hours of full-coverage, crease-free wear, there's 32 shades to choose from.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo
A cleansing shampoo that doesn't completely suck all of the moisture out of your hair is hard to find. That's what makes Living Proof's detox shampoo so special. Thanks to activated charcoal, it gets rid of product, pollution, and hard water buildup while keeping your scalp balanced.
Farmacy Freshen Up All-Natural Deodorant Stick
Farmacy's first deodorant is yet another example of just how far natural options have come. The aluminum- and baking soda-free stick formulation contains tea tree oil to control odor, peppermint, bergamot, and rosemary for a refreshing scent, and even has gently exfoliating papaya enzymes to help minimize skin discoloration.
Kat Von D Lock-It Powder Foundation
Don't write off Kat Von D's powder foundation like the other ones you've tried. While it's full-coverage, the rice paper extract in its formula keeps it from settling into fine lines, wrinkles, and pimples. Another reason to re-consider powder: You can use your fingers to blend it into your skin. Yep, it's essentially effortless.
CoverGirl Melting Pout Vinyl Glow
The year's biggest lipstick trend isn't a shade — it's all about super shiny lips in whatever shade you're feeling. If you aren't 100 percent convinced about revisiting lip gloss, CoverGirl's new formula is the perfect gateway product. It has just as much color as your favorite liquid lipstick, the nourishing ingredients of a balm, and yes, all the shine of the glosses you wore in high school. From peacock blue to this true red shade, there's a color option for every vibe.
Fekkai Technician Color Care Instant Conditioning Spray Mask
Just like your face, winter can make your hair dry as hell, too. This in-shower mask revives shine and softness, plus prevents color-fading. Did we mention you can spray it on in the shower and it's ready to rinse off by the time you've shaved your legs? Genius.