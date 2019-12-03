The 10 Best New Beauty Products to Buy in December
With the holiday season in full swing, you're probably all caught up with getting everyone on your shopping list checked off.
So why not take a break from shopping for others, relax a little, and treat yourself to a present (or two). That said, December's new beauty products have arrived, and this month's launches include haircare, makeup, and skincare products that are so good, you can totally justify splurging on yourself this season.
Winter weather calls for an extra-soothing moisturizer, which makes Algenist's calming, soothing treatment and Vichy's hydrating SPF cream totally reasonable purchases. The same goes for Garnier's Nourishing Shampoo that's formulated with naturally-derivied ingredients.
But that's just a taste of this month's launches. Here, we've rounded up the 10 best new beauty products to buy in December.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
A solid at-home blowout isn't possible without a blow dryer and roundbrush. But for anyone who lacks the coordination it takes to use both styling tools at once, this dryer-brush is your solution. It combines the hot air from a blow dryer, but since it's shaped like a round brush, you also get tons of volume in a single step.
Revlon Colorstay Browlights
A brow pencil can fill in those sparse spots that never grew back after you over-tweezed your brows, but many matte formulas can look flat. This dual-shade pencil creates a shadowy effect so that your brows look fuller and fluffier. The other end has a flat-brush spoolie designed for blending.
e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
There are two ways to get into the holiday season: hit play on your Spotify Christmas music playlist, or breakout all of your sparkly makeup. If you fall into the latter category, E.L.F.’s glitter eyeshadow is going to be your jam. The liquid formula blends effortlessly and dries down quickly so you don’t experience any fallout.
Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream
The skin around your eyes is delicate, thin, and in need of daily SPF protection. The only problem is that many products are thick and goopy or too oily to wear under makeup. That’s where Supergoop!’s multi-tasking cream comes in. The lightweight, quick-absorbing formula preps skin for makeup, offers SPF 40 and blue light protection, plus it also brightens and de-puffs dark circles like a traditional eye treatment.
Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish
Grabbing a Sally Hansen nail polish during a drugstore run is a no-brainer. The polishes stay chip-free and shiny for days, plus they're easy on the wallet. For its newest collection, the brand has taken everything you love about its polishes — and for the first time ever — packaged it into a vegan, plant-based formula that's free of 16 harsh chemicals commonly found in nail polish.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Lifting Serum
Thanks to a mix of biopolymers, microalgae, and hyaluronic acid, this serum immediately lifts and firms so skin appears smooth and even. With instant results that last for hours, it'll make a great addition to any pre-makeup skincare routine.
Vichy Aqualia Thermal UV Defense Mositurizer SPF 30
This moisturizer may feel light on your face, but it offers just as much hydration as a thick cream. On top of moisturizing and plumping thermal water, niacinamide, and ceramides, it shields skin from UVA/UVB rays with SPF 30.
Algenist Genius Collagen Calming Relief
When the dry winter air and bone-chilling winds leave your skin red, flaky, and tight, this calming Algenist cream is your damage control. With a combination of vegan collagen, alguronic acid, calendula, and soothing oats, this product hydrates, smoothes rough patches, and minimizes redness.
Garnier Fructis Nourishing Treat Shampoo for Dry Hair
Winter isn't just rough on your skin, it can dry out your hair, too. To combat this issue, swap your shampoo for this super-nourishing formula from Garnier. The 98% naturally-derived cleanser smooths and detangles hair without the use of artificial colors, parabens, and silicones.
Pat McGrath Labs Limited Edition Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Collection
There are makeup artists, and then there are makeup artists like Pat McGrath who are truly from a galaxy far away. As one of the most influential makeup artists of our time who creates otherworldly looks, teaming up with Star Wars for a collab is fitting. The limited edition collection features three lip balms and three eyeshadow palettes (including the return of the Decadence Palette) inspired by the film franchise's famous characters.