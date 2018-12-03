13 New Beauty Products Worth Buying for Yourself This Month

The holiday season is in full swing, so you're probably stressed-out over what you're going to gift everybody in your life.

Sure, meditation apps can help you find your inner zen during this chaotic time of year, but completely avoiding your seasonal responsibilities for another day by treating yourself to one of December's new beauty products is a great option, too. Think of it as a way to celebrate the fact that you've made it through the weird and wild year that 2018 has been.

To help narrow down your choices, we've compiled a list of this month's standout launches. The crème de la crème of December's new products includes gender-neutral personal care brand Necessaire's body wash and NYX's long-wear Cant Stop Won't Stop Concealer.

Here, the new makeup, haircare, and skincare products that are worth spending your money on this month.

