13 New Beauty Products Worth Buying for Yourself This Month
The holiday season is in full swing, so you're probably stressed-out over what you're going to gift everybody in your life.
Sure, meditation apps can help you find your inner zen during this chaotic time of year, but completely avoiding your seasonal responsibilities for another day by treating yourself to one of December's new beauty products is a great option, too. Think of it as a way to celebrate the fact that you've made it through the weird and wild year that 2018 has been.
To help narrow down your choices, we've compiled a list of this month's standout launches. The crème de la crème of December's new products includes gender-neutral personal care brand Necessaire's body wash and NYX's long-wear Cant Stop Won't Stop Concealer.
Here, the new makeup, haircare, and skincare products that are worth spending your money on this month.
Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel
Peel is one of the scariest words in skincare — but it doesn't have to be. These chemical exfoliating pads wipe away dead skin and sebum to improve texture and clarity, but don't cause dryness and redness because they also contain calming floral extracts, too.
NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette
Does anyone really need an excuse to buy a new eyeshadow palette when it's packed with shades as versatile as this NARS one? Stop second-guessing your Sephora order and just throw it in the bag.
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask
Avocado toast might be one of the reasons millennials can't afford to buy homes, but cutting back on the fruit at breakfast to save money doesn't mean it has to be out of your life entirely. Case in point: Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask. The follow up to the K-beauty brand's cult-favorite Watermelon Sleeping Mask contains the hydrating superfruit, PHA acid to gently exfoliate, and non-drying kaolin clay to pull out impurities. Wear it as you sleep, or use it as a 10-minute rinse-off mask.
R+Co Sand Castle Dry Texture Crème
If you never fail to spritz on too much texturizing spray, R+Co's paste is the solution to your crunchy, chalky hair. Use your fingers to easily apply just the right amount of the lightweight cream exactly where your hair needs it. Plus, thanks to oil-absorbing clay, your hair won't get weighed down and greasy from any product buildup.
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer
We don't know what's more unbelievable about this NYX matte concealer: that it holds up for 24 hours without caking or creasing, or the fact that it's only $9.
GlamGlow Good In Bed Passionfruit Skin Softening Cream
Opposites attract when it comes to skincare products, too. This cream carries a positive charge so that it latches onto negatively-charged skin. Leave on overnight so that its blend of exfoliating acids, nourishing passionfruit oil, and hydrating hyaluronic acid smooths and softens skin.
Glossier Generation G Lipstick
Reformulated and revamped, expect to see Glossier’s revamped Generation G lipsticks everywhere on Instagram this month. The brand listened to their fans’ gripes with the original Gen G and improved the formula so that it’s less drying with sturdier packaging. What hasn't changed is the six shades, which range from "Cake," a peachy nude to "Zip," a poppy red.
Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream
When you don't have any PTO this winter, Sol de Janeiro's Coco Cabana Cream is the next best thing. On top of smelling like a tropical vacation, the rich, moisture-attracting cream absorbs quickly into skin to keep it soft and hydrated.
Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Light Eyeshadow Palette
With sparkly shades inspired by actual diamonds, this 16-pan eyeshadow palette from Too Faced has is perfect for the holiday season.
Herbivore Emerald Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil
2018 is the year that the beauty industry discovered the healing powers of cannabis. Herbivore is the latest brand to incorporate the plant into its skincare products with Emerald Oil. Infused with cannabis hemp seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and squalene, it calms redness and irritation, leaving skin soft, smooth, and glowing.
Rouje Le Rouje de Paris Lip Palette
Parisian style icon Jeanne Damas's Rouje Paris clothing line made it easier to achieve the elusive "French girl" look, and now she's expanding her brand with a lipstick capsule collection. In addition to the six matte lipsticks inspired by the shades Damas and her stylist friends wear, the collection also includes this four-pan palette. Wear any of the shades alone, mix and match them for a custom color, or do as Damas says she does, and wear them on your lips and cheeks.
Nécessaire The Body Wash
Nécessaire is a new gender-neutral, sex-positive personal care brand that's co-created by Nick Axelrod, one of Into The Gloss' co-founders and Randi Christiansen, former Estee Lauder executive. The initial five product lineup includes this lush body wash, which uses plant-based surfactants instead of the harsh, moisture-stripping chemicals that are usually used to make liquid washes froth. If the sandalwood scent isn't your thing, there's also a fragrance-free option.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Matte Top Coat
Just like the original, this top coat promises up to 14 days of chip-free wear — but with a cool matte finish.