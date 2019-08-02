16 New Beauty Products You Should Buy in August
Does anyone else feel lke all the hot, humid days of summer are all starting to melt into one? Same. July always feels like the longest, sweatiest month, thanks to a never-ending cycle of heatwaves. By the power of AC, cold showers, and the beach, we’ve made it to August. The next 30 days are going to be full of sweat stains and trying to stay hydrated.
The heat isn’t going to lift, but there are a ton of new beauty products dropping throughout the month to keep you chill. Conditioning your lashes with Milk Makeup’s hemp-infused lash serum, mastering the elusive cat-eye with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ fine-tipped liquid eyeliner, and treating that often neglected neck area with La Mer's rich firming cream are a few ways you can break up the monotony of complaining about the heat every day.
Treating yourself to some new hair, makeup, and skincare products sounds pretty cool, right? Keep scrolling for the 16 best new beauty products launching in August.
VIDEO: A Guide to Makeup Expiration Dates
AHC Essential Eye Cream
The eye cream that sells every three seconds in Korea is now available in the U.S. AHC's treatment is a fan-favorite because it offers all of the anti-aging, brightening benefits of a rich treatment in a lightweight cream.
SLMD UV Bounce
Wearing sunscreen every day is non-negotiable, but many people have a love-hate relationship with it. A lot of lotions are greasy, cause breakouts, and leave that lingering smell all day. Dr. Pimple Popper is hoping to covert anti-sunscreen people with the new SPF powder from her SLMD product line. The mineral SPF 30 powder has a brush applicator so it's easy to put on over or under makeup in the morning and touch it up mid day. It comes in three shades that work across a number of skin tones.
Flesh Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation
Following its 40 shade stick foundation launch last fall, Flesh is back with its first liquid foundation. With skincare ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin, the medium-coverage foundation blends seamlessly and stays that way throughout the day. It's available in the same shades as the sticks.
Bastide Elixir II Nourishing Face & Décolleté Oil
The next best thing to actually going to the French countryside is using a skincare product formulated with ingredients from the region. Bastide, the French lifestyle brand, has expanded into skincare starting with two products, including this oil. The lightweight treatment plumps, hydrates, and firms skin without any greasy residue.
Milk Makeup KUSH Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum
What sets Milk Makeup's eyelash and brow growth serum apart from the dozens already out there is that it has a 94-percent natural formula so there's no risk of irritation or eye and skin discoloration. Hemp-derived cannabis seed extract makes it extra conditioning.
Ilia The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Nude
For its first-ever 6-pan palette, Ilia created the ultimate mix of nude eyeshadows. With matte, metallic, and satin finishes, these complimentary shadows are great for a neutral smoky eye or a simple wash of color across your eyelids.
Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Moisturizer
This moisturizer is powered with peptides that target signs of aging including wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness. Vichy’s signature hydrating thermal spring water rounds out the mix.
La Mer Neck and Décolleté Concentrate
Your phone’s ScreenTime feature is probably why you’ve muted your friends’ group chats, but cutting back on texting isn’t going to do anything for supposed fine lines and wrinkles you got on your neck from constantly looking down. La Mer is the latest brand to create a product that treats this phenomenon otherwise known as “Tech Neck.” The rich cream is formulated with brand’s signature skin cell-renewing Miracle Broth, plus antioxidant-rich lime tea concentrate. The cocktail instantly firms the neck and chest area, and will soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles with continued use.
RE-Fresh Scalp Care Coconut + Soothe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
The key to healthy, shiny hair isn't styling products. In fact, the buildup from dry shampoo, texturizing sprays, and the like are what's throwing your scalp off balance. This new line of anti-dandriff shampoos puts your scalp first by clearing out all of the dirt, oil, and grime that's causing those white flakes and dryness.
Davines Oi Hair Butter
This nourishing treatment leaves hair frizz-free, shiny, and smooth, as well, butter. It's safe for all hair types, but it'll be extra rich on fine hair.
Ursa Major Vital Spring Face Lotion
Wearing a rich cream on a humid summer day can feel like a second layer of sweat on your face. That’s where Ursa Major’s moisturizer comes in. The silky lotion hydrates and protects skin from UV and pollution damage, but is light as silk on your face. Skin-plumping Marula oil, firming mung bean cell culture, and soothing cucumber are a few of the clean formula’s standout ingredients.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum
While using a pore strip is a satisfying, quick fix for blackheads, an exfoliating serum is your best-bet for getting those clogged, dark pores under control. Dr. Dennis Gross' treatment is a mix of AHA acids that breakdown pore buildup and firms and smooths the skin so that they look smaller.
True Botanicals Calming CBD Bath Soak
The perfect pre-game to a solid night’s sleep is a bath with True Botanical’s CBD bath salts. The brand mixed water-soluble CBD with calming magnesium flakes and essential oils that makes for a uber-relaxing soak in the tub.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Liner
When it comes to doing a cat eye, the eyeliner you use is just as important as being able to draw a straight line. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ liquid liner solves half of this equation. The super-fine, felt tip is perfect for precise lines, and a waterproof, matte formula that glides on without slipping.
BeautyBlender The Detailers
Beautyblender changed the way we all apply complexion products when it launched its makeup sponge. Now, the brand is coming after the rest of your face with its first-ever makeup brushes. The eyeshadow, crease, and powder brushes are dual-sided with a cooling rollerball to de-puff and prep skin for makeup, while the brow tool includes a spoolie on one end. Rounding out the set is a curved eyeliner brush for getting that perfect flick right every time.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30
The only reason to mess with a good product is to make it even better. That's what Laura Mercier did with their cult-favorite tinted moisturizer. Beloved by beauty editors, makeup artists, and people who hate foundation everywhere, the brand reformulated its lightweight tinted moisturizer so that it's more hydrating, has a higher SPF coverage, and comes in even more shades.