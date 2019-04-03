15 New Beauty Products Worth Buying This Month
Congrats! We all made it to spring. The best way to reward yourself for surviving all of those polar vortexes is giving your beauty product stash a much-needed refresh.
Luckily, there's a myriad of exciting haircare, makeup, and skincare products dropping this month. In fact, there's almost too many good buys to choose from. So, we're here to help. We've studied all of April 2019's new beauty products and cherry-picked the ones that are worth spending your hard-earned cash one.
From Glow Recipe's pineapple vitamin C brightening serum to COVERGIRL's wrinkle-smoothing foundation, these are the 15 best new beauty products of April 2019. Now go forth, and get shopping.
Virtue Labs Volumizing Primer
Mutlitasking hair products are nothing new, but a volumizing product that also extends the lifespan of any style is pretty damn exciting. Spritzing Virtue's mist all over damp hair adds extra "zhuzh" to your roots, plus memory so that your blowout lasts for days. Like the rest of brand's products, this primer is infused with its exclusive human keratin protein to repair damaged hair.
St. Ives Grapefruit Scent Facial Mist
When you hit that 3 p.m. slump, a facial mist can make you alive enough to get through the rest of the afternoon. On top of the mood-boosting grapefruit scent, this St. Ives mist hydrates and leaves skin with an all-over glow. Bonus: It won't mess up your makeup, either.
Dove Whip Lavender & Coconut Hand And Body Lotion
Anyone who's obsessed with Dove's Shower Foam is going to love the brand's new body lotion. The whipped total body moisturizer is just as light and fluffy as the foam, so it quickly absorbs into skin without leaving that greasy lotion feeling behind.
Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Eye Shadow
The internet asked, and mother (AKA legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath) answered their prayers. Known for her eyeshadow palettes, she's added singles to her namesake makeup line. The 12 available shades come in three finishes — matte, shimmer, and metallic — and range from neutral taupe to sparkly turquoise. As for the catch? They're limited edition, so act fast.
(Available April 5.)
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum
Expect to see a ton of pineapples on your social media feed, thanks to Glow Recipe's fruit-shaped serum bottle. Following its viral watermelon and avocado sleeping masks, the K-beauty brand has turned to another fruit with skincare benefits to formulate this unique brightening serum. As a natural source of vitamin C, AHA, and enzymes, pineapple smooths and hydrates skin, making it a potent ingredient. To balance out the pineapple, Glow Recipe added soothing chamomile to the serum to prevent irritation, so it's gentle on sensitive skin types.
(Available April 5.)
Lano Face Base Aussie Flyer Recovery Mask
You don't need to have a flight booked to make use of Lano's new face mask. The uber-hydrating, lanolin-based formula will, yes, revive your skin from dry airplane air, but is also great any time your skin is in need of extra moisture, or just needs to be soothed after a day out enjoying the warm spring weather. Leave it on 10 minutes and rinse it off for a flash treatment, or wear it to bed without rinsing it off.
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Foundation
The only justifiable reason to mess with a good thing is if you're going to make it even better. And that's exactly what COVERGIRL did with its fan-favorite Simply Ageless line, including the Simply Ageless Foundation. By adding hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to the formula, the foundation now hydrates and brightens skin on top of coverage that smooths over fine lines. Bonus: SPF 28 gives your skin added protection from sun damage.
Kat Von D Go Big or Go Home Mascara
For her first new mascara in almost five years, Kat Von D went big. The vegan formula contains plant-based fats instead of beeswax to add volume. As for that fluffy brush, it was designed with wavy-fiber bristles to hug every single lash.
(Available April 19.)
Oribe Curl Gelee
Designed with the help of celebrity hairstylist and natural hair expert Stacey Ciceron, Oribe has finally formulated a collection specifically for type 4 curls. Included in the mix is this jelly, a hydrating styling product that controls, shapes, and defines curls while keeping them shiny.
(Available April 4.)
Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser
You guessed it: This balm-to-cream cleanser goes on so smooth — it's like butter. It has a mix of fruit extracts and nourishing oils to hydrate as it lifts dirt, makeup, and even sunscreen from the skin. The balm also comes with a bamboo-based powder exfoliant that you can mix into it bi-weekly to get rid of built-up dead skin.
Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Bronzer isn't one-color-fits-all, which why Fenty's matte powder bronzer comes in eight shades. Ranging from fair to deep, there's colors that work for a wide range of skin tones, whether you're looking for an all-over glow or a natural-looking contour.
(Available April 5.)
Milk Makeup Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Hydrating Face Mask
This clay-based mask is also infused with cannabis sativa oil to keep skin balanced, and, well, just more chill overall. Leave it on for 10 minutes like a traditional mask, or use it like a spot treatment on any dry areas that need extra hydration.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick
Marc Jacobs' new concealer stick owes its blendability to mushrooms (yes, really). The hydrating ingredient keeps all 17 shades of the creamy, full-coverage concealer from caking or creasing.
Tarte Icy Betch Eye & Cheek Palette
Tarte fans quite literally lost their chill over the brand's April Fools' joke last year, and demanded that they turn the Icy Betch Palette into an actual product. One year later, the brand did. The real deal contains nine cool-toned matte and shimmer eyeshadows, plus a highlighter.
Isle of Paradise Clear Self-Tanning Mousse
If you manage to get self-tanner all over your bathroom every time you use it, Isle of Paradise's clear self-tanning mousse is your solution. The vegan, cruelty-free, transfer-proof formula gives skin a natural, healthy-looking glow. What really makes this cult-favorite line unique, though, is that all of its self-tanning products (including this mousse) come are available in three color-correcting complexes that cut out redness, sallowness, and dullness.
(Available April 4.)