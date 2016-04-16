8 Natural Fragrances that Actually Last

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 16, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Natural fragrances tend to get a bad rap. They often don't last long enough, or perhaps the scent is made with a blend of oils that does more in an aromatherapy setting than dabbed onto your pulse points. But green perfumes have come a long way since your very first, incense-laced foray into the category, and we rounded up our eight of our favorite luxury blends that have serious staying power. Scroll down to shop each of the natural scents that won't quit.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Tsi La Misaki

Herbal notes like lavender, moss, and mint bring you the closest you can get to the English countryside without blowing through your frequent flyer miles.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Pacifica Island Vanilla

This isn't the middle school variety vanilla you used to mist on after gym class. Rather the super-sweet element gets balanced by a light jasmine note against a rich tea base. The result? A grown-up seductive aroma that's anything but cloying.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Kai Eau de Parfum

We've never smelled a natural fragrance quite like this before... While many scents in the green category suggest dominant notes of patchouli, Kai's super-light mix of gardenia and white florals is a welcome departure from the expected. 

$76 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Lurk BS 003 Eau de Toilette

This scent gives a nod to the beachy vibes in the Hamptons with a fresh citrus mix, blended with a heady wood base.

$185 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Strange Invisible Perfumes of the Zodiac Collection

What's your sign? Whether or not your scent preferences line up with your zodiac sign, your next signature fragrance could be written in the stars.

$125 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Dasein Spring

Bottling up an entire season is one tall order, but the violet, rose, and vetiver notes in Dasein's Spring scent come pretty close.

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Tereveer Green Fragrance Oil

Between the dominant notes of ivy, vetiver, oakmoss, and fig leaf, there's never been a more descriptive fragrance title than this.

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Red Flower Guaiac Organic Perfume

The deep frankincense and guaiac wood notes get an unexpected brightness with the infusion of pink grapefruit.

$186 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!