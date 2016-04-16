8 Natural Fragrances that Actually Last

Natural fragrances tend to get a bad rap. They often don't last long enough, or perhaps the scent is made with a blend of oils that does more in an aromatherapy setting than dabbed onto your pulse points. But green perfumes have come a long way since your very first, incense-laced foray into the category, and we rounded up our eight of our favorite luxury blends that have serious staying power. Scroll down to shop each of the natural scents that won't quit.