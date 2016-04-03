 Editor Road Test: Natural Deodorants That Really Work!

Test driver: Selene Milano, senior beauty editor

Road test: “When it comes to my deodorant, I am a total monogamist. I wear a big brand formula every day and never waiver,” says Milano. “But with a tween daughter on the brink of wearing pore-plugging anti-perspirant, I was eager to find a stick without serious chemicals. This USDA certified organic one contains naturally deodorizing cornstarch and essential oils to ward off any foul stench. I wore it for three days straight and became a total convert. It smells very fresh and subtle and definitely does the trick.”

Verdict: “Not only does it keep me smelling fresh, it leaves no stains, which is a minor miracle.”