9 Moisturizing Lipsticks You Won’t Believe Are from the Drugstore

It seems nearly impossible to leave the drugstore with just one thing, so if you're finding it difficult to avoid an impulse buy next time you're at CVS, we recommend wandering on over to the makeup aisle and picking up a moisturizing lipstick that rivals those expensive $35 tubes.

Infused with conditioners and moisturizing oils, these ultra-pigmented lipsticks are comfortable to wear and won't mess with chapped lips. Every single buy in our roundup imparts a satin, creamy finish, and come with a price tag that you can fully justify. In fact, they perform so well, no one will believe you paid that little.

From a Revlon pick that Gal Gadot swears by to a 100-percent-natural formula, keep scrolling to shop nine of the best drugstore moisturizing lipsticks out right now.

VIDEO: One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World