9 Moisturizing Lipsticks You Won’t Believe Are from the Drugstore

Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 19, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

It seems nearly impossible to leave the drugstore with just one thing, so if you're finding it difficult to avoid an impulse buy next time you're at CVS, we recommend wandering on over to the makeup aisle and picking up a moisturizing lipstick that rivals those expensive $35 tubes. 

Infused with conditioners and moisturizing oils, these ultra-pigmented lipsticks are comfortable to wear and won't mess with chapped lips. Every single buy in our roundup imparts a satin, creamy finish, and come with a price tag that you can fully justify. In fact, they perform so well, no one will believe you paid that little.

From a Revlon pick that Gal Gadot swears by to a 100-percent-natural formula, keep scrolling to shop nine of the best drugstore moisturizing lipsticks out right now.

VIDEO: One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World

1 of 9 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Suede Splash

The makers of your favorite little yellow tube of lip balm branched out into color cosmetics. The result? A 100-percent-natural lipstick formula with full coverage, and one that promises eight hours of moisture. 

Burt's Bees $12
2 of 9 Courtesy

Rimmel The Only One Lipstick in Listen Up

Spring is almost here, so swap out your vampy purples for a bright orange like this one from Rimmel.

Rimmel London $8
3 of 9 Courtesy

COVERGIRL Colorlicious Lipstick in Coffee Crave

Made with shea butter, these nutrient-rich tubes keep your lips feeling hydrated and healthy all day long. 

CoverGirl $7
4 of 9 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in Blissful Berry

Honey nectar is what gives these pigmented lipsticks that shiny, almost glossy finish.

Maybelline $5
5 of 9 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Lip Color in Miss Magenta

A mixture of vitamin E, omega–3 fatty acids, and argan oil means this lipstick is creamy, hydrating, and super soft—AKA, you'll forget you're wearing lipstick until someone compliments the shade you picked.

L'Oreal Paris $6
6 of 9 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Melon Kiss

Although it's on the pricier side for a drugstore lipstick, these jojoba seed oil, murumuru butter, and shea butter-infused tubes provide the perfect subtle amount of color and shine without going overboard. 

Honest Beauty $18
7 of 9 Courtesy

e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick in Blackberry

Appropriately dubbed "moisturizing lipstick," e.l.f's formula is made with vitamins A, C, and E to keep your lips healthy, plumped, and hydrated. The payoff? These tubes are only $3 a pop.

E.L.F. $3
8 of 9 Courtesy

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Lipstick in Staycation

NYX's Butter Lipstick is your favorite lip balm with a boost—a creamy formula, gloss with no stickiness, and just the right amount of pigment.

NYX $7
9 of 9 Courtesy

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Certainly Red

This exact tube is one that Gal Gadot swears by. The high-shine formula doesn't slip off, and even the matte version (the lipstick comes in four different finish options) won't dry out your lips.

Revlon $5

