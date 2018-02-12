8 Moisturizers That'll Get Rid of Redness

Foundation doesn’t remedy persistent or chronic facial redness—it just covers it up. If you want more than the temporary fix makeup can supply, you need to start with skincare. While a dermatologist can help you pinpoint the exact cause—maybe it’s sensitivity to a common ingredient, or maybe you’re one of the 16 million Americans suffering from rosacea—there are also everyday staples, like moisturizers, specifically made to keep your skin hydrated while fading the flush.

"Redness-relief moisturizers contain the same ingredients as traditional moisturizers, but have added skin-calming ingredients," explains dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "The foundation of a moisturizer is a combination of occlusive, humectant, and emollient ingredients." Occlusives form a protective seal over the skin. Humectants, as Dr. Zeichner explains, act as a sponge and pull in water to the outer skin layer, while emollients smooth out rough spots on the surface of the skin. That's the magic trio.

In redness-reducing moisturizers, though, he says you'll see the above, plus common calming and anti-inflammatory ingredients like chamomile and licorice root extract. And just like any other moisturizer, they're meant to be used in the morning and at night. From French pharmacy favorites to green-tinted and cooling creams, here are a few of the best options out now.

