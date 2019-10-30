The Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

When that first polar vortex of the year hits, you quickly find out that your wool coat may not be quite as warm as you thought. The same goes for that lightweight moisturizer in your skincare routine. Like a parka for your face, a rich, extra-hydrating product is what's going to seal in moisture and protect your skin from the winter elements.

"For many of us, winter brings with it an environment that can draw moisture out of our skin, including drier air and whipping winds, along with blasting the heat indoors," says Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "The change in temperature and lack of humidity can be a shock to your skin and can cause skin inflammation, irritation, dryness and even lead to flaky or cracked skin. Therefore, it is essential to switch up your skincare to meet the needs of the new season."

And the switch often means going from a serum to a lotion or a lotion to a cream. "It is important to make sure a winter moisturizer has not only a good humectant which draws in moisture from the environment into the skin, but also a good occlusive which will seal in the moisture," explains Dr. Nussbaum.

However, choosing the right winter moisturizer really comes down to your skin type and its needs. That's why we had Dr. Nussbaum breakdown the best hydrating formulas for every skin type, whether you're struggling with hyperpigmention or have extra oily skin. Keep reading to find your go-to moisturizer for winter.

