10 Middle Eastern Beauty Influencers You Need to Know Right Now

In today's world of selfies and Snapchat, our image is recorded online in some capacity every day, so what better excuse to look fabulous? The best way to look fab in a flash is to follow the leaders in beauty, and the Middle East has just surpassed Latin America as the world's fastest growing beauty market. The Middle East has been known for centuries as a beacon for exotic, beautiful women, and those ladies are leading the way in looks we love today!
Check out these ten Middle Eastern beauty bloggers, vloggers, and Instagrammers to stay ahead of the trends in makeup, skin, nails, and hair care. You don't have to fly all the way to Dubai for that gorgeous Middle Eastern glow — you can get it at home with the fantastic tutorials by some of the region's most celebrated social media influencers. Because let's face it, the right lipstick looks good speaking any language.
Maya Ahmd
Instagram: @makeupbymaya
YouTube: MakeupByMayaAhmd
This Lebanese beauty vlogger is a self-described makeup addict — and we could definitely get addicted to her stunning look. Her videos incorporate a mix of English and Arabic so as you follow her how-tos you might just pick up some language to expand your beautiful brain while you're at it!
Sondos Alqattan
Instagram: @sondos_aq
YouTube: Sondos alqattan
Sondos is a Kuwaiti beauty vlogger with eyes (and brows!) to die for. On her Instagram, you'll find short, easy-to-follow tutorials for achieving the perfect cat eye, product recommendations, and plenty of enviable selfies.
Dalal AlDoub
This post goes to @makeupforeverofficial Makeup details Foundation: Makeup For Ever HD / N120 Creamy eyeshadow: Makeup For Ever / Aqua Matic 22 Blue ayashadow: UB02A Brown eyeshadow: Palette Trio Vide Eyeliner: Makeup For Ever / Ink liner Lipstick: Makeup For Ever / 31 I'll try my best to film a makeup tutorial for this look before Eid! I'll try 💙 Don't forget to enter the giveaway, check out the last post 💙 لووك مستخدمة فيه بعض منتجات ميكاب فورايفر 💙 لا تنسون تشتركون بالمسابقة بالصوره السابقة 💙 #dalalidramadangiveaways
Instagram: @dalalid
YouTube: dalalid
Website: dalalid.com
This Kuwaiti vlogger and Instagrammer's makeup is on point, and her hijab-clad look frames her already beautiful face as the focus of what can only be described as cosmetic art. If you're wondering about that stunning blue eye shadow in the pic above, it's Make Up For Ever Aqua Matic Waterproof Glide-On Eye Shadow in #22.
Farah & Hana El Alfy
Instagram: @farahalfy and @hanaalfy
YouTube: Alfy's
Egyptian sisters Farah and Hana El Alfy are up and coming in the Middle Eastern beauty blogging scene. But just because they're sisters doesn't mean their styles are the same — check out their looks and tips for a double dose of gorgeous.
Reshu Malhotra
Instagram: @theartistreshumalhotra
Website: reshumalhotra.com
Reshu is a Dubai-based blogger and celebrity makeup artist who turned her passion for natural beauty into a personal mission. Reshu has killer looks from head to toe, but it's her nails that really make us swoon. Check out her blog and follow her for flawless skin tips and tricks, plus tons of #nailspiration.
Huda Kattan
Instagram: @hudabeauty
YouTube: Huda Beauty
Website: hudabeauty.com
Though based in Dubai, Huda is known the world over for her stunning looks and video tutorials to match. With more than half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 5.5 million Instagram followers (that's twice as many as Dubai's entire population!) this exotic beauty has tutorials you can actually use in your everyday life — like the perfect look for a brunch date.
Fouz Alfahad
Instagram: @therealfouz
Fouz is a makeup artist known for her collaborations with celebrities like the Kardashians, but especially known for her luscious locks. You'd never know she was based in dry, hot Kuwait with her fabulous flow of her. She's even written a recipe for how to make your own shampoo!
Nilo Haq
Instagram: @nilohaq
Website: saudibeautyblog.com
This stunning Saudi is the founder and editor in chief of Saudi Beauty Blog, Saudi Arabia's number one beauty source. Nilo covers everything from skin care to hair tutorials — there's so much info you won't know where to click first!
Mona Kattan
Instagram: @monakattan
Sister power hits this list for the second time! Mona is the sister of the famous Huda Kattan, but has quite a following of her own with more than 700K Instagram followers. Mona runs a full-service salon in Dubai, so looking fabulous for her is all in a day's work.