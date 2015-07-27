10 Middle Eastern Beauty Influencers You Need to Know Right Now

In today's world of selfies and Snapchat, our image is recorded online in some capacity every day, so what better excuse to look fabulous? The best way to look fab in a flash is to follow the leaders in beauty, and the Middle East has just surpassed Latin America as the world's fastest growing beauty market. The Middle East has been known for centuries as a beacon for exotic, beautiful women, and those ladies are leading the way in looks we love today!

Check out these ten Middle Eastern beauty bloggers, vloggers, and Instagrammers to stay ahead of the trends in makeup, skin, nails, and hair care. You don't have to fly all the way to Dubai for that gorgeous Middle Eastern glow — you can get it at home with the fantastic tutorials by some of the region's most celebrated social media influencers. Because let's face it, the right lipstick looks good speaking any language.

Maya Ahmd

Soft glowing makeup by my lovely talented friend @makeupbyrichard ❤️️ using @pinkygoatboutique lashes in "Amber" 😍 A photo posted by Maya (@themayaahmad) on May 23, 2015 at 9:32am PDT

Instagram: @makeupbymaya

YouTube: MakeupByMayaAhmd

This Lebanese beauty vlogger is a self-described makeup addict — and we could definitely get addicted to her stunning look. Her videos incorporate a mix of English and Arabic so as you follow her how-tos you might just pick up some language to expand your beautiful brain while you're at it!

Sondos Alqattan

العدسات الي ألبسهم دايما بالفترة الاخيرة ماركه لوريال اريح شي بالعالم هذا اللون اسمه كريستال قري أخذهم الأصليين من وكيلهم بالكويت @loreal_lenses @loreal_lenses أتمنى محد ياخذ الصوره وينسبها لعدسات اخرى وشكرا A photo posted by Sondos Alqattan (@sondos_aq) on Jul 9, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT

Instagram: @sondos_aq

YouTube: Sondos alqattan

Sondos is a Kuwaiti beauty vlogger with eyes (and brows!) to die for. On her Instagram, you'll find short, easy-to-follow tutorials for achieving the perfect cat eye, product recommendations, and plenty of enviable selfies.

Dalal AlDoub

Instagram: @dalalid

YouTube: dalalid

Website: dalalid.com

This Kuwaiti vlogger and Instagrammer's makeup is on point, and her hijab-clad look frames her already beautiful face as the focus of what can only be described as cosmetic art. If you're wondering about that stunning blue eye shadow in the pic above, it's Make Up For Ever Aqua Matic Waterproof Glide-On Eye Shadow in #22.

Farah & Hana El Alfy

👭💕 A photo posted by Hana El Alfy (@hanaalfy) on Oct 2, 2014 at 6:44am PDT

Instagram: @farahalfy and @hanaalfy

YouTube: Alfy's

Egyptian sisters Farah and Hana El Alfy are up and coming in the Middle Eastern beauty blogging scene. But just because they're sisters doesn't mean their styles are the same — check out their looks and tips for a double dose of gorgeous.

Reshu Malhotra

I love what i do and I do what i love ❤ #Makeup #dubaimakeupartist #Theartistreshumalhotra #beautyaddict #makeupjunkie #Blogger #MyDubai A photo posted by RESHU MALHOTRA💄💋 (@theartistreshumalhotra) on Oct 17, 2014 at 8:57am PDT

Instagram: @theartistreshumalhotra

Website: reshumalhotra.com

Reshu is a Dubai-based blogger and celebrity makeup artist who turned her passion for natural beauty into a personal mission. Reshu has killer looks from head to toe, but it's her nails that really make us swoon. Check out her blog and follow her for flawless skin tips and tricks, plus tons of #nailspiration.

Huda Kattan

You like me better with curly or straight hair? A photo posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Jul 26, 2015 at 1:47pm PDT

Instagram: @hudabeauty

YouTube: Huda Beauty

Website: hudabeauty.com

Though based in Dubai, Huda is known the world over for her stunning looks and video tutorials to match. With more than half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 5.5 million Instagram followers (that's twice as many as Dubai's entire population!) this exotic beauty has tutorials you can actually use in your everyday life — like the perfect look for a brunch date.

Fouz Alfahad

Deep part kinda day🐰 My hair being so fabulous thanks to @harryjoshhair A photo posted by @therealfouz on May 26, 2015 at 4:22am PDT

Instagram: @therealfouz

Fouz is a makeup artist known for her collaborations with celebrities like the Kardashians, but especially known for her luscious locks. You'd never know she was based in dry, hot Kuwait with her fabulous flow of her. She's even written a recipe for how to make your own shampoo!

Nilo Haq

I think one of my most complimented lip colors ever 💄 Any guesses as to which one it is? It's from @anastasiabeverlyhills :) A photo posted by Nilo Haq (@nilohaq) on Mar 23, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT

Instagram: @nilohaq

Website: saudibeautyblog.com

This stunning Saudi is the founder and editor in chief of Saudi Beauty Blog, Saudi Arabia's number one beauty source. Nilo covers everything from skin care to hair tutorials — there's so much info you won't know where to click first!

Mona Kattan

💋 A photo posted by Mona Monica Kattan💋منى القطان (@monakattan) on Jun 24, 2015 at 4:45am PDT

Instagram: @monakattan

Sister power hits this list for the second time! Mona is the sister of the famous Huda Kattan, but has quite a following of her own with more than 700K Instagram followers. Mona runs a full-service salon in Dubai, so looking fabulous for her is all in a day's work.