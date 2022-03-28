The 13 Best Micellar Waters, According to the Pros

Best Overall: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

What We Love: It's great for all skin types and comes in travel sizes.

What We Don't Love: It won't effectively remove waterproof mascara.

Bioderma's micellar water is beloved by both beauty editors and celebrities alike. "Bioderma effectively removes makeup without irritating your skin," celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher once told Instyle. "It can be used on all skin types, so it's a great tool to have in my makeup kit. I also love that it's unscented, and that it doesn't affect the skin's natural pH."

The product has minimal ingredients, including cucumber extract to soothe and hydrate the skin. A couple of our writers swear by the product as the only cleanser that won't leave their skin irritated or with breakouts. It's available in a few different bottle sizes (even a small one for travel), and you can also opt for a bottle with a pump instead of the traditional cap.

Good For: All Skin Types, Especially Sensitive | Fragrance: No | Size: 3.38-16.9 oz