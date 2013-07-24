InStyle Reader Suggestion: The Best Men's Grooming Products You Should Swipe From Your Guy

Courtesy (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 24, 2013 @ 4:44 pm

Did we ever mention how amazing and creative our readers are? Last night, our follower Kristin (@downstairstvk) reached out to us via Twitter with an interesting query. "@InStyle should do an article on women who enjoy using men's products like soap, cologne," she wrote. "If I love the smell on them, why wouldn't I on me?" We hear that! Since many men admit to sneaking items from their significant others' skincare stash, there's no reason the trade can't work in the opposite way as well. Inspired by Kristin, we rounded up the grooming products in your guy's medicine cabinet that you should definitely dip into. Click the photo to see each of the steal-worthy hair, skincare, and fragrances.

1 of 9 Courtesy (3)

Skincare

If you and your guy have the same complexion type, the same products he uses should fare well on you. A face wash like Jack Black's Pure clean Daily Cleanser ($18; getjackblack.com) is gentle on the skin, but whisks away makeup effortlessly, and we love the Kiehl's Facial Fuel SPF 15 ($42; nordstrom.com), which combines the hydrating power of Vitamin E with an ample dose of UV protection. If your man is the type to spring for eye cream, Clinique's Age Defense ($28; clinique.com) smooths out your fine lines, as well as his.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy (2)

Fragrance

Despite what the labels may say, most fragrances are unisex-some just incorporate heavier notes than others, creating the illusion of a more masculine scent. Keep in mind how perfume develops on your own skin, but if you're stuck, pick something that errs on the fresher side of the spectrum to avoid going overboard. Hermes' Eau de Narcisse Bleu ($125; saksfifthavenue.com) mixes the classic narcissus flower with dark, woody elements, while Atelier Cologne's Vetiver Fatal ($185; sephora.com) blends herbal notes like bergamot, vetiver, and violet leaves.

3 of 9 Courtesy

Body Wash

Our favorite part of swiping guys' body wash? The whisper of fragrance it leaves on our skin-it's a sexy twist that won't clash with your scented lotion. Molton Brown's Black Pepper Body Wash ($30; moltonbrown.com) may seem spicy, but after lathering up, your skin is left with a faint kick of piquant peppercorn and bergamot.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Razors

We admit, we've been caught swiping our guys' razor across our legs more than once-chalk it up to those five blades and chromed-out exterior. If Gillette Fusion's ProGlide Silver Touch razor ($11; target.com) can take on untamed facial hair with no problem, three-day-old stubble is a breeze.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Shaving Cream

Pro tip: Because men's shaving creams are formulated for facial skin, more often than not, they can be more hydrating than other gel and foam versions. The Art of Shaving's Lavender Cream ($25; theartofshaving.com) incorporates ingredients like coconut oil and glycerin for a boost so moisturizing, you may not need to follow with lotion.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Shampoo

The mixture of humidity and heat over the summer can leave your strands feeling a little gritty, and after a long day, a clarifying shampoo is your best bet. Redken's Clean Brew ($12; redken.com for locations) uses a mix of malt and orange zest to completely remove product buildup from your hair, and the infusion of beer actually helps to boost shine.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Deodorant

While Secret deodorant previously touted their formula as "strong enough for a man, but made for a woman," it's certainly not a crime to dabble in the scents offered up by the boys' club. Our favorite? Old Spice's Matterhorn ($4; target.com). In addition to the fresh fragrance, we're convinced the product imparts a cooling sensation on contact. No sweat!
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Hair Texturizer

The same pomade he uses to spike his strands can easily amp up a pixie cut or create a chic, roughed-up look. Work a touch of Hanz de Fuko's Quicksand ($18; hanzdefuko.com) into your ends to create a piecey effect, or smooth it into your roots to increase volume and absorb oil.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

After-Shave Balm

Ever wonder how guys don't sport a painful razor burn post-shave? The answer lies in good after-care. L'Occitane's Cade After-Shave Balm ($30; loccitane.com) uses shea butter and birchwood sap to stop razor burn at its source, while the rosemary essential oil eliminates unexpected breakouts.

