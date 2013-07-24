InStyle Reader Suggestion: The Best Men's Grooming Products You Should Swipe From Your Guy

Did we ever mention how amazing and creative our readers are? Last night, our follower Kristin (@downstairstvk) reached out to us via Twitter with an interesting query. "@InStyle should do an article on women who enjoy using men's products like soap, cologne," she wrote. "If I love the smell on them, why wouldn't I on me?" We hear that! Since many men admit to sneaking items from their significant others' skincare stash, there's no reason the trade can't work in the opposite way as well. Inspired by Kristin, we rounded up the grooming products in your guy's medicine cabinet that you should definitely dip into. Click the photo to see each of the steal-worthy hair, skincare, and fragrances.

