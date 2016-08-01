Our 10 Favorite Matte Foundations at Every Price Point

These aren't your middle school matte foundations. A far cry from the caked-on texture we used to sport before we knew better, the new school of mattes leave that heavy appearance for a cashmere-esque effect that still allows your natural skin to peek through, as if you're wearing a soft-focus filter. The cream and stick formulas in particular can even replace your concealer if you play your cards right. Simply apply a layer, blend it out, and once it sets completely, use a concealer brush over any areas that need some extra love. Here, we put together a list of the best options, ranging from department store stapes to drugstore finds.