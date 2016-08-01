Our 10 Favorite Matte Foundations at Every Price Point

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 01, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

These aren't your middle school matte foundations. A far cry from the caked-on texture we used to sport before we knew better, the new school of mattes leave that heavy appearance for a cashmere-esque effect that still allows your natural skin to peek through, as if you're wearing a soft-focus filter. The cream and stick formulas in particular can even replace your concealer if you play your cards right. Simply apply a layer, blend it out, and once it sets completely, use a concealer brush over any areas that need some extra love. Here, we put together a list of the best options, ranging from department store stapes to drugstore finds.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Lancome $42 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox Studio Skin Foundation

Smashbox $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Genius Gel Super-Charged Foundation

Marc Jacobs Beauty $48 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Dream Velvet Soft Matte Foundation

Maybelline $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Burberry Beauty Cashmere Foundation

Burberry $52 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation

Urban Decay $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Mattifying HD Cream Foundation

E.L.F. $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation

MAC $28 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation

Becca $44 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation

Kat Von D $35 SHOP NOW

