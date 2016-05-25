10 Matte Bronzers That Look Like an Actual Vacation Tan

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 25, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Although we love our fair amount of shimmer, there's something to be said about a perfect matte bronzer. When used as a contour, you'll be able to sculpt out a set of super-defined cheekbones that look completely like your own, but they also do double duty to create that perfect sun-kissed glow without the use of any UV rays or a well-placed Valencia filter. So, even if you aren't able to get away for a Memorial Day Weekend at the beach, these bronzers allow you to fake it until you make it there. Scroll down to shop our top 10 faves now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Beached Bronzer

Hey there, beach bunny! Swirl a large kabuki brush over this compact and blend it over where the sun would naturally hit to bring the term "lit from within" a more literal spin.

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Matte Bronzing Veil

We need to talk about Kevyn—one stroke of the featherweight formula imparts the slightest hint of radiance, which can be built up slowly to your desired intensity.

$48 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tata Harper Matte Bronzer

The neuropeptide-rich formula boasts serious anti-aging benefits for your complexion, while delivering a bronzed goddess glow so perfect, your friends will swear it's the real deal.

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer

Thanks to the streamlined shape, you don't need to map out precise Lion King-esque stripes to create a subtle contour. Just sweep the stick into the hollows of your cheekbones, around your forehead, and under your jawline, and you're good to go.

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer

This classic bronzer has become iconic for a reason in the beauty community—the one-size-fits-all hue looks completely natural against every skin tone in the spectrum, and unlike some matte shades, won't appear the least bit chalky.

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Benefit Dew the Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer

The liquid version to the OG Hoola we know and love, a few pumps of this bronzer mixed in with your foundation is the easiest way ever to give your skin a sun-kissed glow.
 

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Geller Beach Matte Baked Hydrating Bronzer

Infused with shea butter and jojoba oil, this tawny bronzer mimics the same afterglow effect you'd get following a day at the beach, without the dry feeling to your skin.

$33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Nudestix Bronzing Pencil

Want to contour like a Kardashian? The precision of Nudestix's Bronzing Pencil allows you to fully draw in those hard-to-reach places—say, if you're creating the illusion of a slimmer nose—but there's no need for an arsenal of beauty tools since the formula is soft enough to blend out with your finger.

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Face & Body Bronzing Powder

Not too red, not too orange—Bobbi Brown's ultra-soft powder looks just right against both fair and deep complexions alike, and can be blended onto your neck and décolleté to ensure continuity.

$48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

The Body Shop Honey Bronze Bronzing Powder

When Mariah Carey sung the lyrics "and it's just like honey," we like to think she had this gold-toned shade of bronze in mind.

$14 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!