10 Mascaras That Cost Less Than Your Sad Desk Salad

Getty (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 25, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Real talk: We go through mascara tubes at lightning speed.

It's to the point that stocking up on the department store options would put us in student loan levels of debt, but luckily, there are countless drugstore staples have never let us down. Priced at $10 and under, they're easy on our wallet, and beautifully stretch each and every one of our lashes (no matter how short) to skyscraper lengths. Mind you, we're pretty picky when it comes to our mascaras—aside from the volumizing formula, the bristles on the brush should be firm enough to hold the product, but not so firm that we jab ourselves in the lash line with each sweep. Additionally, they should be spaced in a way that distributes the mascara evenly, and eliminates the need to comb back through with a clean spoolie brush to remove clumps. And don't even get us started on how the formula should wear—anything that flakes or smears gets axed immediately.

We're basically like Goldilocks, but with the entire mascara aisle.

Here, we put together a list of the 10 best mascaras priced at $10 and under, all of which live up to our insanely high standards. They're cheaper than the desk lunch you barely paid attention to, and far more satisfying, we promise.

VIDEO: There’s an Entire Generation of Women Who Are Putting Mascara On the Wrong Way

1 of 10 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Thick & Fast HD Mascara

Soap & Glory $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot Mascara

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Rimmel London Volume Colorist Mascara

Rimmel London $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Super Length Mascara

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Organic Wear Fake Out Mascara

Physicians Formula $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

e.l.f. 3-in-1 Mascara

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Voluminous Original Mascara

L'Oreal $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Almay One Coat Mega Volume Mascara

Almay $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clump Crusher Mascara

CoverGirl $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Essence $5 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!