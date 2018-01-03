The Best Mascaras for Natural-Looking Lashes

Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 03, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

So what if you don’t want to "fake falsies"? What if you want your lashes to look more like, well, your lashes? And, let's be real, maybe a tiny bit longer and fuller? This roundup of naturally-enhancing mascaras will do it.

Each product boasts a deep pigment to make your eyelashes stand out even more, while subtly lengthening and volumizing each strand without clumps. In the end, it'll look more like you got a really great set of extensions or were regimented with a lash growth serum, rather than glued on fringe that's usually reserved for New Year's Eve.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

1 of 7 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Little Black Primer

This tube can be your first step or your only step. Little Black Primer is frist and foremost a pigmented lash primer, allowing you to build volume and thicken your lashes before your mascara application. But because it's pigmented, you can use it all on its own to define and lengthen.

Estee Lauder $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

CLINIQUE Naturally Glossy Mascara

Thanks to its gel-based formula, your lashes get a stay-all-day gloss while believably increasing in length.

Clinique $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara

This nourishing formula of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and keratin keeps your lashes strong, shiny, separated, and full. 

Neutrogena $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

By Terry Lash Expert Twist Brush

The first step is dipping this wand into the brand's oil-enriched Double Effect Mascara. The second step? Figuring out what lash look you want to concentrate on—volume or lots of length. Twist the tip of the brush to transform the bristles—the shape will yield your desired effect in an incredibly natural way.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara

Volume might be emphasized here, but because the bristles apply the pigment free of clumps, bumps, smears, and flakes, it just looks like you got lucky with extraordinary genes.

CoverGirl $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Skip the lash curler completely and road-test this tiny pink tube, inspired by hair rollers. The curve of the brush head latches on to your lashes, lengthening them and coating them with dark pigment, while creating a slight curve that'll give you a wide-awake look. 

Benefit Cosmetics $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara

One swipe of this mascara and you'll get a lifted and lengthened look, but over time, the lash growth peptides in this formula work to encourage growth. That's what we call fake it 'til you make it.

Chantecaille $72 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!