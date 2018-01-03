The Best Mascaras for Natural-Looking Lashes

So what if you don’t want to "fake falsies"? What if you want your lashes to look more like, well, your lashes? And, let's be real, maybe a tiny bit longer and fuller? This roundup of naturally-enhancing mascaras will do it.

Each product boasts a deep pigment to make your eyelashes stand out even more, while subtly lengthening and volumizing each strand without clumps. In the end, it'll look more like you got a really great set of extensions or were regimented with a lash growth serum, rather than glued on fringe that's usually reserved for New Year's Eve.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes