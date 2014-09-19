In Honor of the Icon's 65th Birthday: Get Twiggy With Your Lashes

Twiggy (real name: Lesley Lawson), the iconic '60s model, actress, and singer, may best be known for bringing dramatic lashes and side-swept pixies to the beauty forefront. And since we've long admired the Brit's mod style, we're replicating her iconic look today in honor of her 65th birthday, starting with her signature lashes! Want to join us? Shop our favorite lengthening mascaras.