In Honor of the Icon's 65th Birthday: Get Twiggy With Your Lashes

Twiggy (real name: Lesley Lawson), the iconic '60s model, actress, and singer, may best be known for bringing dramatic lashes and side-swept pixies to the beauty forefront. And since we've long admired the Brit's mod style, we're replicating her iconic look today in honor of her 65th birthday, starting with her signature lashes! Want to join us? Shop our favorite lengthening mascaras. 

To Define & Lengthen

Short, stubby lashes will get a flirty makeover thanks to Dolce amp Gabbana’s Secret Eyes Lengthening Mascara ($31; sephora.com). The slim, tapered brush works wonders to extend and separate every last lash from root to tip.
To Strengthen Brittle Lashes

If your fringe is on the delicate side, look for a formula infused with nourishing ingredients like Josie Maran’s Argan Black Oil Mascara ($22; josiemarancosmetics.com). The strengthening blend of argan oil and bamboo will soften up stiff lashes and make them lusher overtime.
To Lift & Curl

For some serious curling power, try Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl ($29; dior.com). Its revolutionary curved brush gives stick-straight lashes a boost, while its fast-drying waxes and oils work to hold the curl in place.
For a Pop of Color

Want to brighten things up? Think outside the ordinary with Ciate’s vibrant new mascara options, available in eye-enhancing shades ($17; sephora.com) that range from pink to purple. Swipe the bold hue on just the tips of your lashes over black mascara for a fierce yet subtle look.
For a Faux Lash Look

Not willing to fuss around with falsies? Get the same lush look the easy way with Tarte’s Best in Faux Lash Extending Fibers ($19; tartecosmetics.com). Begin the three-step system by prepping with the brand’s 4-in-1 mascara, and then apply the lengthening fibers to the top of your upper lashes. Swipe a final coat of mascara to set the fibers in place.
For a Fanned-Out Effect

Battle with unruly lashes? Lancôme’s latest innovation, Grandiôse ($32; lancome.com), introduces the first-ever swan-neck wand to ensure an even application in one quick stroke. The curved shape allows you to achieve a full, fanned out effect in seconds and the best part is you won’t have to twist and turn to define even the most hard-to-reach areas.
To Pump Up the Volume

Add instant volume to skimpy lashes with Maybelline’s cult favorite Pumped Up Colossal formula ($6; drugstore.com). The oversized brush now features a double curved stem to deliver an extra dose of collagen with each application. The result? The illusion of thickness (without the clumpy mess!)
For Bottom Lashes

Your bottom lashes have different needs, and those needs are met with Clinique’s Bottom Lash Mascara ($10; clinique.com). The mini wand is designed to get up close and personal with even the tiniest of hairs-without having to clean up any pesky smudging or smearing later on.
For Extra Drama

To amp up the glam factor for a night out, look no further than Rimmel London’s Rockin’ Curves Mascara ($6; drugstore.com). The ultra-black formula offers loads of intensity, while the unique, broken-heart shaped applicator lifts, plumps, and curls in just one coat.
If You’re Prone to Raccoon Eyes

While it’s a no-brainer for weddings, anyone who suffers from oily eye lids will benefit from a trusty, waterproof formula like Bobbi Brown’s No Smudge Mascara ($25; bobbibrowncosmetics.com). And because it will easily dissolve with makeup remover, you won’t have to worry about roughing up delicate skin at the end of the day.

