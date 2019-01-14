The Top 6 Makeup Trends You Need to Try in 2019

So far, we have a pretty big suspicion that every celebrity is going to go blonde this year. But InStyle's prediction for the top makeup trends of 2019? There's six — and trust, they are way more exciting and inventive than your standard black cat eye and red lipstick.

While blue seemed to be the eye makeup color of choice in 2018, this year, celebrities are fully leaning into slime green. It also happened to be one of the biggest colors on the Spring/Summer runways.

Fresh, glowing, radiant skin is here to stay, and you can expect to see blurred, popsicle-stained lips in bright colors like magenta and coral everywhere come summer. As for metallics? Rihanna has your answer, as per usual.

Keep scrolling to check out all six of the biggest makeup trends for 2019.

