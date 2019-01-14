The Top 6 Makeup Trends You Need to Try in 2019
So far, we have a pretty big suspicion that every celebrity is going to go blonde this year. But InStyle's prediction for the top makeup trends of 2019? There's six — and trust, they are way more exciting and inventive than your standard black cat eye and red lipstick.
While blue seemed to be the eye makeup color of choice in 2018, this year, celebrities are fully leaning into slime green. It also happened to be one of the biggest colors on the Spring/Summer runways.
Fresh, glowing, radiant skin is here to stay, and you can expect to see blurred, popsicle-stained lips in bright colors like magenta and coral everywhere come summer. As for metallics? Rihanna has your answer, as per usual.
Keep scrolling to check out all six of the biggest makeup trends for 2019.
All Pink Everything
Celebrities matching their eyeshadow to the color of their gowns is nothing new. In fact, that form of color-coordinating has been one of the top makeup trends for a few years now. But monochromatic makeup is getting a new meaning with the color pink. Beauty brands have dedicated entire eyeshadow, lip, and cheek palettes to shades of the rosy hue, while Hollywood's best are debuting all-pink-everything makeup looks on nearly every red carpet. Take Emma Stone for example, who wore the color from her eyes to lips at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Green Eye Makeup
In 2018, blue eye makeup went from screaming "Prom 1983" to the hottest, must-try color of the year. But in 2019, blue is taking a backseat to green. Shades of green were seen all over the Spring/Summer 2019 runways, from hunter green haloed shadow at Erdem to neon green liner at Christian Siriano, and celebrities like Camilla Belle, who wore it to the 2019 Golden Globes, have already given the look their stamp of approval.
Metallic Details
Between metallic lipstick, iridescent shadow, and glittery liner, the year 2019 will shine bright like a diamond. The finish, especially in neutral shades, will continue to reign this year due to its gorgeous ability to catch the light. It also looks damn good in photos. Just take a look at the Rihanna snapshot above.
Stained Lips
Remember when everyone wanted matte liquid lipstick just like Kylie Jenner? This year's biggest lipstick trend is less focused on perfecting your over-lining skills and more on a way less perfect soft, blurred edge. Just think of how your lips would look after eating a popsicle, or blotting off your lipstick. That's the vision to create for spring in bright colors like corals and pinks. Use this image of Rachel Brosnahan for inspo.
Glowing, Radiant Skin
Layer on that hyaluronic acid serum because glowing, ultra-hydrated skin is a mainstay that's never going away. Play up that radiance after applying foundation with a subtle highlighter and rosy blush. For this makeup look on Constance Wu at the 2019 Golden Globes, makeup artist Molly Greenwald first prepped the skin with a series of Shisedo products, including the Shiseido Benefiance Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask.
Graphic Eyeliner Shapes
So you can't draw on the perfect cat eye? Who cares. This year, eyeliner is getting way more creative, with graphic shapes and unique details. Take Amandla Stenberg's neon orange eyeliner for example. Instead of tracing her upper lash line, the line was placed above her crease.