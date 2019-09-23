Amazon Just Revealed 24 of Its “Customer Favorite” Makeup Palettes — and They’re All Under $60
You can’t go wrong with any of these.
If you’re craving a little refresh or want to experiment with your look, a new makeup palette is the way to go. Like a haircut, a fresh palette can make you feel glamorous in an instant — except there’s no big commitment or hefty price tag involved. Sound enticing? We know the best place to find your new treat.
Amazon recently revealed its top 24 “customer-favorite” makeup palettes (including eyeshadow, cheek, contour, and combination palettes), according to customer reviews and sales. And just like its ranking of the top 15 beauty products, the list is full of affordable finds with impressive customer reviews and ratings.
While the retailer is widely-known for its electronic deals and discounted books, it’s also becoming one of the go-to places to score the best in skincare and makeup. To make the rankings, each makeup palette had to earn at least a four-star rating from shoppers and be a top seller in the beauty category.
No surprise here — Lorac, Laura Geller New York, Jane Iredale, and Stila were just a few of the big names that earned a spot. Options start at just $15, and since they’re all Prime-eligible, members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get them in just two days.
Ready to choose your new pick-me-up? Here’s every makeup palette that made the list with more details below.
Lorac Pro Palette Eyeshadow Kit
With both subtle shades and more dramatic hues, this matte and shimmer palette has everything you need to create everyday neutral looks or glamorous smoky eyes.
$44
Laura Geller New York The Weekender Face Eye and Cheek Palette
With three sleek palettes included in this set, you can throw one in your purse, keep one at the office, and still have one to use at home.
$27
The Balm Cosmetics of Your Hand Vol. 2 Palette
With pressed powders that can be applied as eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, blush, and highlighter, this compact case has it all.
$31 (Originally $32)
Stila Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Eye and Cheek Palette
Get creative and use these shades to create any look you dream up, or turn the compact over to find a helpful guide with easy instructions.
$39
Jane Iredale GreatShape Contour Kit
Streamline your beauty bag with this handy trio (offered in deep, warm, and cool shades) that makes it easy to contour, highlight, and add color with just one palette.
$49
The Balm Cosmetics Nude Beach Eyeshadow Palette
Fake a trip to the beach with this warm and rich palette, which features 12 mix-and-match, satin-like shadows.
$36
The Balm Cosmetics Alternative Rock Vol. 1 Face Palette
Stash this lightweight palette in your purse, and you’ll always have a blush, bronzer, highlighter, and six pretty shadows on hand for touch ups or last-minute plans.
$27
The Balm Cosmetics In The Balm of Your Hand Palette
You’ll get a little bit of everything — even some of the brand’s best-selling shades of all time — in this set of eye and cheek colors, including a red lip color.
$35
Lorac Mega Pro Palette
Every color from this 32-shade set can be worn both wet and dry, giving you endless combinations and looks to create.
$59
The Balm Cosmetics Balm Voyage 2 Palette
With 15 versatile shades for eyes, cheeks, and lips, this super sleek palette is a steal at under $40.
$38
Japonesque Ibiza Nights Face Palette
Apply these shimmery shades for a natural sunkissed look that you can build to be either light and subtle or more intense and dramatic.
$34
The Balm Cosmetics Highlite ‘N Con Tour Palette
There’s no need to buy a different bronzer, blush, and highlighter for every season when you can invest in just one palette that works no matter how much time you’ve spent in the sun.
$36
Lorac La Experience Eye and Cheek Palette
We have a feeling that California natives will be partial to these palettes, which come in three color combinations inspired by three sunny California cities: Malibu, Santa Monica, and Venice.
$24
Elizabeth Arden Custom Eye Palette Compact
Not seeing a palette with all the colors you love to wear? Use this compact to create a custom palette with Elizabeth Arden’s various eye shadow trios.
$5
PÜR Let The Good Times Roll 'Sweet 16' Palette
As its name implies, this fun set will allow you to create a bold look in minutes for whatever fancy fête or casual affair you have planned.
$15
PÜR Festival Pressed Pigment Palette
These super pigmented powders look gorgeous alone or blended together — and can be applied with a brush or your finger — giving you tons of options with just 12 shades.
$29
Japonesque Velvet Touch Face Palette
“A little goes a long way,” according to shoppers who love these bright and long-lasting cheek colors.
$38
PÜR Be Your Selfie Eye Shadow Palette
Everyone from makeup novices to beauty pros will love this stunning set, which features pretty neutrals and gorgeous pinks and purples that flatter every eye color.
$36
The Balm Cosmetics The Lou-Manizers’ Quad Makeup Palette
Get that gorgeous glow only a highlighter can create with this quad, featuring shades with gold, lilac, pink, and champagne-like tones.
$27
The Balm Cosmetics Smoke Balm Eyeshadow Palette
Smoky eye fans, achieve an amped-up version of your favorite look with this streamlined palette that features a sultry green in lieu of your usual charcoal.
$16
Laura Geller New York Montauk Escape Face Palette
As this assortment proves, you don’t need a beauty bag overstuffed with products to achieve a warm and summery, just-got-back-from-the-beach look.
$32
Cinema Secrets Ultimate Foundation 5-in-1 Pro Palette
If you struggle to find a foundation that perfectly matches your skin, you’ll love this set’s buildable shades that make it easy to create a completely custom look. “This is much better than buying nine different bottles of makeup just to create the foundation color I need to look good,” one reviewer wrote.
$40
PÜR Midnight Masquerade Face Palette
If jewel tones are your thing, then this bold and playful 10-hue set of shimmery shades is for you.
$38
Gorgeous Cosmetics Contour Palette
Designed to do it all, these eight blendable colors instantly add warmth and dimension to your cheekbones, nose, and eyes, freeing up space in your makeup bag and cutting down the time it takes to get ready.
$59