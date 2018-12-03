Hands Down, This Was the Best Mascara of 2018

Image zoom Courtesy

Nars Climax Mascara wasn't nearly the first mascara with a NSFW name and marketing campaign that alluded to doing the nasty. In fact, in that sense, Nars was pretty late to the game. It also wasn't the first mascara out there that claimed it would transform my eyelashes, giving them an "explosive" level of volume, definition, and length. But shockingly, for once, I wasn't let down. In fact, out of the hundreds of thousands of makeup products that launched in 2018, I'm here to stay that Nars Climax Mascara was arguably the best.

It's a bold statement, but it's one I stand by every single morning when I look at myself in the mirror before heading to work. The ribbed red tube is hard to miss — and yes, it's got a supremely sexual look about it. The mascara was designed to lift and slightly curl the lashes, and to provide buildable coverage that adds length and volume to lashes without clumping to flaking. That's thanks to its whipped formula, which wraps each lash and keeps them soft, not stiff.

RELATED: The Best Mascaras Under $15

I actually have a lot of eyelashes, but they're short and fair. That being said, mascara can either make or break me. When a mascara is faulty, my eyelashes just end up looking like tiny black clumps. This mascara bumps up the definition, thickens, and elongates, making my lashes a noticeable asset on my face. My favorite part about it is that while the dramatic transformation is there, my eyelashes still look natural and the result lashes through an entire day of work — tired eye-rubbing and all.

RELATED: The Best Mascaras for Each and Every Budget

While Climax is my top vote, this tube did have some competition, as 2018 was definitely the year for mascara innovation. Glossier came out with a top contender that created a lifted, natural look, while Hourglass did its thing with a new mascara that seriously lengthened my eyelashes. Of course, then there was Milk Makeup's volumizing mascara that was enriched with cannabis oil for hydrating purposes.

I hope 2019 treats my eyelashes just as well.