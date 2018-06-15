The Best Makeup to Use When You Have Oily Skin

Your skin type doesn't just determine what moisturizer to use on a daily basis. It can also directly affect how your makeup looks when it's on your face. One of the biggest issues for anyone with oily skin is finding makeup products that don't slip and slide all over the place. Think about it: There's a reason you can use oils to take off your makeup.

Another huge concern? Making sure the foundation you're using doesn't make your skin look greasy or too shiny. This issue can be avoided, though. It all comes down to picking products that work with your skin type.

Keep scrolling for a few essentials that anyone with oily skin should own.

