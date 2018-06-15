The Best Makeup to Use When You Have Oily Skin

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 15, 2018 @ 11:30 am

Your skin type doesn't just determine what moisturizer to use on a daily basis. It can also directly affect how your makeup looks when it's on your face. One of the biggest issues for anyone with oily skin is finding makeup products that don't slip and slide all over the place. Think about it: There's a reason you can use oils to take off your makeup.

Another huge concern? Making sure the foundation you're using doesn't make your skin look greasy or too shiny. This issue can be avoided, though. It all comes down to picking products that work with your skin type. 

Keep scrolling for a few essentials that anyone with oily skin should own. 

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

1 of 9 Courtesy

TRISH MCEVOY High Volume Mascara

If your eyelids are oily like your T-zone, you've probably dealt with mascara smudging all over your lids and under your eyes. The solution? A "tubing" mascara applies the lengthening and volumizing pigment in a tube-like structure that envelops your entire lash, as opposed to just painting it. This formula boasts a 24-hour wear and is water-resistant. 

Trish McEvoy $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY Designer Lift Smoothing Firming Foundation SPF 20

You're not limited to just matte foundation if you have oily skin. Glamsquad’s Artistic Director, Kelli J. Bartlett actually recommends this radiant-finish foundation from Giorgio Armani Beauty. It'll give your skin a glow without making it look oily. 

Giorgio Armani $67 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Smoothing Primer

You're not limited to just mattifying primer if you have oily skin. Any primer will increase the longevity of your makeup and should help control excess oil. Bartlett recommends applying Make Up For Ever Smoothing Primer on the oiliest areas of your face after moisturizing. 

Make Up For Ever $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation

If you do prefer a matte finish, this buy from Maybelline is unmatched. It's less than $10, is made with micro-powders to keep oil production under control and to minimize the appearance of pores, and it won't clog your pores in the process. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer

This flake and crease-free concealer can be used as foundation, too. It's that pigmented. It dries to a matte finish that won't make your T-zone look oily. 

Tarte $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

URBAN DECAY De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray

The key to using setting sprays? Just don't overdo it, or your makeup will look too stiff. This formulation from Urban Decay lowers the temperature of your makeup, so it stays in place all day long. It's also made with an oil-controlling element to reduce shine. 

Urban Decay $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base

Just like the skin on your face, you'll want to create a base for your lids. The shadow will grip onto the primer, keeping it in place for longer than just your morning meeting. Reviewers of this NARS primer said it even helped boost the color of their shadow. 

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow

This powder shadow transforms to a cream-like texture once it hits your lid, making it incredibly easy to blend. But don't worry—it won't slip and slide. This $7 shimmery formula sticks around for a full 24 hours.

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

KAT VON D 10th Anniversary Tattoo Liner

When it doubt, go for a liquid liner, but be sure it's budgeproof and waterproof. Kat Von D's Tattoo liner performs like the name suggests. It sticks around all day long, but don't worry, it'll easily come off with an oil-based cleanser. 

Kat Von D $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!