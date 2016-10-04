The Best Makeup Brushes Under $25

An artist may only be as good as their tools, but that doesn't mean you have to spend an insane amount of money to bring your masterpiece to life. Sure, it's easy to get tempted by a few higher-priced makeup brushes and their gilded, toothbrush-shaped exteriors, but your real-life toolkit doesn't have to be complicated—on you or your wallet. We put together a list of the best makeup brushes out there that fall under the $25 mark. Shop each one below!

EcoTools Flat Foundation Brush

Pro tip: when it comes to applying your liquid or cream foundation, you'll want to use one with synthetic bristles like EcoTools' version, as they're less likely to absorb the product.

E.L.F. Beautifully Precise Multi Blender Massager

The curved bristles can help your shading powder impart an even smoother contour than usual, but we also love using it over our finished face to buff out any overlooked harsh lines.

Sephora Classic Mini Multitasking Brush

This dome-tipped powder brush works beautifully at blending on both mattifying powder and a bold blush, but is tiny enough to fit in even the most crammed makeup bags.

IT Brushes for Ulta Fully Blending Concealer Brush

Although it may look like a tool used to apply loose powder, this rounded concealer brush delivers an almost-Photoshopped effect when swirled in a circular motion over your skin.

NYX Pro Contour Brush

The rounded bristles fit perfectly into the hollows of your cheekbones, ensuring no Lion King-esque stripes are left behind.

Japonesque Color Collection Eyeshadow Fluff Brush

The densely-packed bristles of this tool make it ideal for applying matte and shimmery shadows alike all over your lids.

Sigma Small Tapered Blending Brush

Because the bristles on Sigma's brush are tapered to a point, adding extra definition to your cut-crease effect just got a lot easier. The precise tip fits perfectly in your eye socket, making it ideal for those hard-to-blend outer corners.

Sonia Kashuk Tools Synthetic Crease Shadow Brush

We love using this rounded brush to buff neutral shadow into our crease, creating a soft graduation in color.

Real Techniques Silicone Eyeliner Brush

Your gel liner has never had a finish quite as smooth as the one applied with this brush. While typical eyeliner brushes can lose their shape if you don't wash the bristles regularly, the precise point of this silicone-tipped version stays intact beyond the lifespan of your eyeliner pot, and is super easy to clean.

Sonia Kashuk Earth Brush Set

Is a pre-made set more your steeze? Sonia Kashuk's 6-piece kit contains everything you need to create both minimalist and glammed-out looks alike, and comes in just under the $20 mark.

