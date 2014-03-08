What Lost Hour? The Best Beauty Products to Beat Daylight Savings

Mar 08, 2014

Daylight Savings Time takes places this Sunday at 2 a.m., which officially marks the start of longer days and (hopefully!) warmer nights. Still, losing that hour can be critical when it comes to a girl's beauty routine -- and beauty sleep! So we did some digging and came up with a handful of products that can help you look like you never lost those precious 60 minutes. From lifting limp locks in seconds to adding instant drama with a smudge-proof lip, shop our favorite quick-fix picks in our gallery.

1 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Nails Inc Gel Effect Polish

With the help of these eye-catching polishes ($14 each; sephora.com), you can achieve the shiny, chip-resisting benefits of a gel manicure, and skip the hassle of a lengthy salon visit.

2 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

Perfect for prolonging a blowout or freshening up a dirty hair dilemma, this oil-absorbing dry shampoo ($20; thedrybar.com) gives mid-day hair the boost it needs in just a few sprays.

3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Amorepacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Masque

While the time change may wreak havoc on your beauty sleep, you can make up for lost shuteye with this hydrating, overnight face masque ($60; sephora.com).

4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Urban Decay 24/7 Eye Pencils

Glide on and go with these super long-lasting eye pencils ($20; urbandecay.com), available in an array of creamy shades for your choosing.

5 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Bare Escentuals Prime Time BB Primer Cream

Whether your goal is to perfect, prime, protect, or all three, this multitasking face cream ($26; bareescentuals.com) will have you covered from start to finish.

6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Bite Beauty Matte Lip Crayons

Forget worrying about touch-ups-these bold matte finishes ($24; sephora.com) pack some serious staying power. Plus, the resveratrol and citrus peel wax in the formula offer all-day moisture.

7 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Johnny Was Roll-On Fragrance Oil

Unlike some scents loaded with alcohol, this sweet, oil-based aroma ($58; johnnywas.com) won’t fade by lunchtime. If you do decide to reapply, toss the portable, roll-on bottle in any handbag for on-the-go fragrance.

