What Lost Hour? The Best Beauty Products to Beat Daylight Savings

Daylight Savings Time takes places this Sunday at 2 a.m., which officially marks the start of longer days and (hopefully!) warmer nights. Still, losing that hour can be critical when it comes to a girl's beauty routine -- and beauty sleep! So we did some digging and came up with a handful of products that can help you look like you never lost those precious 60 minutes. From lifting limp locks in seconds to adding instant drama with a smudge-proof lip, shop our favorite quick-fix picks in our gallery.