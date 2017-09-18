10 Lipsticks That Cost Less Than Your Late Night Uber Ride

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

If we had a dollar for the amount of times Uber has ferried us home after-hours, we'd probably have enough to cover the surge charges that happen around Halloween, New Year's Eve, and any noticeable fluctuations in the weather. Remember the early days, a ride across town used to cost less than $10? Venti latte aside, which usually comes in around $6, coming up with a running list of things under $10 can be a pretty tall order—pun not totally intended. 

In the makeup aisle, however, the possibilities are thankfully pretty endless. The lipstick section in particular is a hidden treasure trove of finishes and hues that stack up pretty well against their drugstore counterparts, and since most are priced at $10 and under, stocking up won't be a huge feat for your wallet. 

Here, we put together a list of the 10 best lipsticks priced under $10. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Matte Ink Lip Color in Escapist

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Colourpop Ultra Matte Liquid Lipstick in Sunshowers

ColourPop $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in HD Crush

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lipstick in Wine Not

Soap & Glory $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes in Mesmerizing Magenta

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color in Fig

Sonia Kashuk $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Lottie London Slay All Day Longwear Matte Lipstick in #TBT

available at Ulta $7 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Essence Longwearing Lipstick in Velvet Matt

Essence $3 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Butter Lipstick in Root Beer

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Fiona Stiles Hydrashine Essential Lip Color in Goodwin

available at Ulta $4 SHOP NOW

