10 Lipsticks That Cost Less Than Your Late Night Uber Ride

If we had a dollar for the amount of times Uber has ferried us home after-hours, we'd probably have enough to cover the surge charges that happen around Halloween, New Year's Eve, and any noticeable fluctuations in the weather. Remember the early days, a ride across town used to cost less than $10? Venti latte aside, which usually comes in around $6, coming up with a running list of things under $10 can be a pretty tall order—pun not totally intended.

In the makeup aisle, however, the possibilities are thankfully pretty endless. The lipstick section in particular is a hidden treasure trove of finishes and hues that stack up pretty well against their drugstore counterparts, and since most are priced at $10 and under, stocking up won't be a huge feat for your wallet.

Here, we put together a list of the 10 best lipsticks priced under $10.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: Revlon Cherries in the Snow Lipstick