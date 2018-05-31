The 5 Lipstick Colors You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Log on to Pinterest and you'll find hundreds of quotes proclaiming the power of lipstick. I'm not sure it's really all you need to conquer the world, but I do know it's crucial for any summer makeup look.

This time of year, the beauty market is bombarded with tons of new lipstick launches and color expansions. To help you navigate, I rounded up five of our favorite formulas to wear this summer. Some are so lightweight, you'll forget you even applied them until you look in the mirror, while others received my stamp of approval thanks to their budge-proof power.

They're not all neon shades, either. While the classic coral totally makes my list of the best lip colors to try this season, so do unexpected picks, like a deep, vampy purple.

VIDEO: 20 Women with Different Skin Tones Put This Red Lipstick to the Test

Keep scrolling to check out five of my favorite shades on five InStyle editors.