The 5 Lipstick Colors You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

May 31, 2018

Log on to Pinterest and you'll find hundreds of quotes proclaiming the power of lipstick. I'm not sure it's really all you need to conquer the world, but I do know it's crucial for any summer makeup look.

This time of year, the beauty market is bombarded with tons of new lipstick launches and color expansions. To help you navigate, I rounded up five of our favorite formulas to wear this summer. Some are so lightweight, you'll forget you even applied them until you look in the mirror, while others received my stamp of approval thanks to their budge-proof power. 

They're not all neon shades, either. While the classic coral totally makes my list of the best lip colors to try this season, so do unexpected picks, like a deep, vampy purple. 

Keep scrolling to check out five of my favorite shades on five InStyle editors.

 

 

1 of 5 Ashley Batz

RMS Wild With Desire Lipstick in Firestarter

"Rorange, or red-orange, is a summer staple for me every single year. I love this one, which veers more coral, for its non-toxic formula and its high-impact color. It's also very hydrating, and because I am prone to chapped lips, this is incredibly important to me in a lipstick." — Victoria, Digital Beauty Editor

2 of 5 Ashley Batz

Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick in Wine Waters

"I loved the color. It was dark and vampy, but the glossy sheen made it feel more spring-y." —Karen Ho, Social Media Editor

3 of 5 Ashley Batz

Innisfree REAL FIT VELVET LIPSTICK 8

"I usually stick to rose or mauve lipsticks, so just looking at this hot pink lipstick in the tube made me feel out of my comfort zone. That being said, even though the color is bright, the creamy formula made the application painless. I was surprised at how easy it was to wear. Once I got over its vibrancy, I actually liked how it looked." — Erin Lukas, Associate Beauty Editor

4 of 5 Ashley Batz

TARTE H2O Lip Gloss Rainforest of the Sea Collection in Sandy Toes

"This gloss has become my new, wear-everyday favorite. I love the fact that it’s not too shiny—like other formulas out there—just a subtle sheen that keeps my lips moisturized. And this one stays put, so I don’t have to worry about it smudging all over my face. Plus, it has a champagne tint that adds the perfect hint of color to my lips." — Alexis Bennet, E-Commerce Editor 

5 of 5 Ashley Batz

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint On Liquid Lipcolor in Scream Sexy

"I usually stay away from lip shades with too much sparkle, but this red Estée Lauder gloss has just enough shimmer to catch the light. The color is also buildable, so I can wear it to work and then pump up the intensity at night." — Rachel Otero, Associate Social Media Editor

