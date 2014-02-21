The Best Lip Balms and Hand Creams To Repair Winter Skin

Imaxtree (2)
Selene Milano
Feb 21, 2014 @ 1:11 pm

The Polar Vortex is (hopefully?) becoming a memory, but the harsh winter conditions will have definitely left their mark on your skin. Chapped lips and dry, cracked hands are par for the course after spending such extended periods of time indoors and braving the elements like sub-zero temperatures and harsh winds. To soothe your way back to supple skin, we've rounded up the very best lip balms and hand creams. Check them out and start the countdown to spring!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Burt's Bees

Revitalizing Lip Balm, $4 and Ultimate Care Hand Cream, $13 at burtsbees.com
2 of 8 Courtesy

L’Occitane

Lip Balm Stick, $10 and Shea Butter Hand Cream, $28 at loccitane.com
3 of 8 Courtesy

Kiehl’s

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $15 and Scented Lip Balm #1, $9 at kiehls.com
4 of 8 Courtesy

Tarte Maracuja Lip Exfoliant

$16; tarte.com
5 of 8 Courtesy

Chanel

Nourishing Lip Care, $50 and Nourishing and Rejuvenating Hand Cream, $48 at chanel.com
6 of 8 Courtesy

Vaseline

Intensive Care Healthy Hand amp Nail Conditioning Hand Lotion, $4, drugstore.com; Lip Therapy Original, $3, cvs.com
7 of 8 Courtesy

Sara Happ the Lip Slip

$24; sarahapp.com
8 of 8 Courtesy

Eve Lom

Hand cream, $35 and Kiss Mix Lip Treatment, $22 at nordstrom.com

