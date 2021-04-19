The 11 Best SPF-Infused Lip Balms to Wear All Year Long

Best Overall: Supergoop Play SPF 30 with Acai

What We Love: It's packed with nourishing, moisturizing ingredients and it smells great.

What We Don't Love It can get melty in the sun.

This SPF 30 lip balm is formulated with antioxidant-rich acai and nourishing shea butter so that you're not just protecting your lips from UV rays, you're also hydrating and repairing them. It gets an extra dose of nourishment from honey, which helps boost moisture and shields your pout from environmental damage. To top off this already great formula, it is infused with sunflower seed oil to target premature aging and help retain moisture. It has the same glossy sheen as a lip gloss but doesn't leave behind any sticky residue and it doesn't have a bad taste to it either.

SPF Level: 30 | Tinted: No