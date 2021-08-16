The 11 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors, According to Celebrity MUAs

Best Overall: Riki Loves Riki Skinny Makeup Mirror

What We Love: You can use this mirror to take the perfect selfie thanks to the included magnetic phone clip.

What We Don't Love: The charging cord can be difficult to connect to the mirror.

You've probably seen this lighted makeup mirror before, whether on your Instagram feed or IRL at department stores. It's popular among celebrities and makeup artists, and according to the brand, both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez are fans. The LED lights have five brightness levels, and the mirror itself has a retractable stand and charges via USB. The lighted makeup mirror comes with a magnetic magnifying mirror and a magnetic phone clip so your selfies can have perfect lighting.

Size: 13" x 9.5" | Magnification: 5x or 10x | Features: magnetic phone clip and mirror, five brightness settings, and adjustable stand