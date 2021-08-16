The 11 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors, According to Celebrity MUAs
Finding beauty products you actually love and mastering the art of winged eyeliner are only half the battle. If you really want to perfect your makeup, you have to make sure you're applying it in the right light.
"Proper lighting is everything for a flawless look," celebrity makeup artist Janice Kinjo tells InStyle. "With the right lighting, you can even out, blend, and match foundation to your skin tone. Essentially, it is the most important factor in finding the right tones for all the makeup products that will be applied to your face."
That's where lighted makeup mirrors come into play. They typically have multiple light settings so that you can clearly see your face any time of day. But since there are so many types of lighted makeup mirrors available to buy online, it can be tough to figure out which are actually worth buying. To make things easier for you, we tapped three professional makeup artists for their tips on exactly what to look for in lighted makeup mirrors. From must-have features to types of bulbs and settings, their expert advice will help you pick the right mirror for your needs.
Best Overall: Riki Loves Riki Skinny Makeup Mirror
What We Love: You can use this mirror to take the perfect selfie thanks to the included magnetic phone clip.
What We Don't Love: The charging cord can be difficult to connect to the mirror.
You've probably seen this lighted makeup mirror before, whether on your Instagram feed or IRL at department stores. It's popular among celebrities and makeup artists, and according to the brand, both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez are fans. The LED lights have five brightness levels, and the mirror itself has a retractable stand and charges via USB. The lighted makeup mirror comes with a magnetic magnifying mirror and a magnetic phone clip so your selfies can have perfect lighting.
Size: 13" x 9.5" | Magnification: 5x or 10x | Features: magnetic phone clip and mirror, five brightness settings, and adjustable stand
Best Value: Horm LED Trifold Mirror
What We Love: This mirror easily folds up for travel or to save counter space.
What We Don't Love: The mirror with the highest magnification is small.
This tri-fold mirror with 72 LED lights is one of the most popular makeup mirrors on Amazon. It has warm, cool, and neutral light settings, which Kinjo says is key to finding the perfect light for your skin tone. The mirror tilts up to 90 degrees, folds up for travel, and has a storage tray on its base to hold small items. It can be powered two different ways: either with four AA batteries (which aren't included) or a USB cable. With its stylish quilted leather cover, you won't mind having this mirror folded up on your vanity.
Size: 6.8" x 9.4" | Magnification: 1x, 2x, and 3x | Features: 90-degree rotation, three sides of mirrors, and adjustable brightness and tone
Best Splurge: Glamcor Brilliant Mirror
What We Love: This professional mirror has dimmable lights and two outlets for other beauty tools.
What We Don't Love: It doesn't have magnification.
If you're a professional makeup artist (or someone who's simply willing to splurge), this versatile lighted makeup mirror from Glamcor is a great choice. It has all the features you'd need for perfect makeup in any lighting situation, plus two outlets that'll come in especially handy for plugging in a curling iron or charging a phone. The makeup mirror's lights are dimmable and adjust in temperature ranging from candlelight to noon daylight. It comes with a stand, but there's also the option to mount it on the wall. The price is steep, but it's an option that even celebrity makeup artists use. "I love my Glamcor [mirror]," says Sébastien Tardif, celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of Veil Cosmetics. "For people that travel, it can easily be brought anywhere you go without being a heavy burden."
Size: 24'' x 18.5'' | Magnification: None | Features: two outlets and adjustable color temperature and brightness
Best Vanity: Fenchilin Vanity Mirror With Lights
What We Love: It's equipped with Bluetooth speakers and a dimmable color temperature switch.
What We Don't Love: Some may think it's too small.
Equipped with 15 LED bulbs, Fenchilin's lighted makeup mirror will brighten up any space thanks to its wall-mounting capabilities and included base for tabletop use. "This vanity mirror has the dimmable color temperature switch," says Kinjo. "It also comes with Bluetooth speakers and [a] USB outlet to plug-in devices." That means you can effortlessly play music and charge your phone while getting ready for the day (or night). Plus, you can switch between three color temperatures depending on the time of day and adjust the brightness as needed. The classic Hollywood-style mirror will look great displayed on your vanity or dresser. Keep in mind that some reviewers thought it would be bigger, so be sure to check the measurements.
Size: 22.8" x 18.1" | Magnification: None | Features: Bluetooth, USB outlet, and adjustable color temperature and brightness
Best Cordless: Simplehuman 8" Round Sensor Makeup Mirror
What We Love: This mirror has a two-tone lighting system and automatically lights up when your face is near.
What We Don't Love: The light sensor can be finicky.
Simplehuman, the brand behind those sleek home essentials, also makes some pretty impressive lighted makeup mirrors. Not only does this one have a sensor that automatically lights up when your face is near, but it also has a two-tone lighting system that's designed to simulate natural sunlight and candlelight. The makeup mirror is cordless and rechargeable, so you aren't limited by poor outlet placement in your apartment. A full battery lasts up to five weeks, and customers appreciate that there's a red-light indicator when it's running low.
Size: 8" | Magnification: 5x | Features: automatic sensor, cordless, and rechargeable
Best With Replaceable Bulbs: Chende Large Vanity Mirror With Lights
What We Love: This mirror has replaceable LED bulbs and comes with two extras.
What We Don't Love: It can be hard to assemble and there's no magnification.
This lighted makeup mirror from Chende is the biggest option on this list, and we've found it to be nearly identical to another one of Kinjo's recommendations. Unlike many other makeup mirrors with lights, this one uses replaceable LED bulbs (14 to be exact) and comes with two extras just in case. Other expert-approved features include a side outlet and an easy-to-use dimmer — just rotate the knob to adjust the brightness.
Size: 31.5" x 23.6" | Magnification: None | Features: replaceable bulbs and adjustable brightness
Best Wall-Mounted: Simplehuman 8" Wall-Mounted Sensor Makeup Mirror
What We Love: It saves counter space by mounting to the wall.
What We Don't Love: It can be hard to turn off the automatic light.
Steve Kassajikian, global makeup artist for Urban Decay, highly recommends wall-mounted lighted makeup mirrors, and this one from Simplehuman is a highly rated choice. Just like the brand's tabletop mirror above, the wall-mounted version has the same LED lighting system that shows the true color of your makeup in every setting. There are both hard-wired and rechargeable versions available, and each has LED lights that were designed to last 40,000+ hours. The lighted makeup mirror has an adjustable and extendable arm, and thanks to its sensor, it'll automatically turn on when you approach.
Size: 8" | Magnification: 5x | Features: wall mounting, automatic sensor, and hard-wired/rechargeable options
Best Rotating Option: Fenchilin Tabletop Lighted Makeup Mirror
What We Love: The mirror easily rotates and stays in place.
What We Don't Love: The detachable magnification mirror is pretty small.
With 12 LED light bulbs, adjustable brightness, and three color temperatures, the Fenchilin tabletop makeup mirror is another solid pick. Once you dim the lights and choose a level of warmth, the mirror automatically remembers your previous settings the next time you turn it on. It has 360-degree rotation, and Kinjo says this feature is key to "applying fake eyelashes" with ease. Plus, the mirror actually stays put once tilted. Even though it's not a cordless model, the lighted makeup mirror has a long 60-inch power cable. And since it's available in three different finishes (black, rose gold, and white), you can pick the version that best matches your aesthetic.
Size: 14.5" x 18.5" | Magnification: 10x | Features: 360-degree rotation and adjustable brightness and temperature settings
Best for Travel: JiBen LED Lighted 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror
What We Love: It's tiny enough to travel with but still does its job.
What We Don't Love: You need to buy separate batteries.
This lighted makeup mirror from JiBen is compact enough to fit in your suitcase or duffel bag for travel, and its built-in suction cup base makes it possible to stick practically anywhere — even in tiny hotel bathrooms. Despite its small size, the makeup mirror still has important features like LED lights and a rotating base. It requires three AAA batteries that you'll need to purchase separately, and customers recommend quickly popping them out before packing the mirror in your suitcase to prevent it from accidentally turning on.
Size: 5" | Magnification: 10x | Features: battery-operated, suction cup, and 360-degree rotation
Best Bluetooth: iHome All-in-One LED Makeup Mirror
What We Love: You can take calls on speakerphone with this mirror.
What We Don't Love: It only has two light settings.
If a built-in speaker for listening to music or taking phone calls is an important feature for you, opt for this Bluetooth-enabled makeup mirror from iHome. It has a microphone and buttons to control the speaker without grabbing your phone. The rechargeable mirror has two LED light settings and magnification on both sides (1x and 7x), so you can tweeze eyebrows and apply eyeliner with ease. Multitasking while getting ready has just gotten a whole lot easier.
Size: 9" in diameter | Magnification: 1x and 7x | Features: Bluetooth speaker and USB port
Best Compact: Fancii Compact Makeup Mirror With LED Lights
What We Love: This sleek compact lets you check your makeup anywhere.
What We Don't Love: We wish the magnification mirror had lights too.
If you're looking for a lighted makeup mirror that you can quickly throw in your bag while on the go, then this compact might be exactly what you need. One side has a regular mirror with LED lights, and the other has a larger mirror with 10x magnification. The compact automatically lights up when opened, and you can adjust the brightness by holding down the power button. Customers appreciate that it's rechargeable because they don't have to stress about purchasing batteries. So long to using your phone camera to check your lipstick!
Size: 4" | Magnification: 1x and 10x | Features: adjustable brightness and rechargeable via USB
What to Keep in Mind
Lighting
When you're shopping for a lighted makeup mirror, there are a few specific things to look out for if you want a high-quality option. "Important features are dimmable function for brightness and a function to change color temperature from cool to warm orange hues," says Kinjo, whose celebrity clients include Mindy Kaling, Mary J. Blige, and Uzo Aduba.
"For deeper skin tones, a cool white light is horrible lighting and makes the skin tones look white and ashy," she explains. "Therefore, it is important to have some orangey tungsten hues to warm up the white light. A lighted mirror that you can control the color warmth and can get a perfect combo of cool and warm lighting is the perfect lighted mirror for all complexions."
For even better lighting, Tardif prefers "when the light goes all around the mirror so that there are no features left in the shade."
Even if your bathroom or vanity area is already bright, you might still benefit from a makeup mirror with lights. "[A lighted makeup mirror] allows you to see yourself clearly when applying makeup without the cast of shadows typically caused by overhead lighting," says Kassajikian. "This way you always get an even application and blend."
Magnification
Most makeup mirrors come with some level of magnification like 3x or 5x, but if you'll be using your mirror to do some detailed work like plucking hairs or putting on false lashes, look for higher magnification like 10x.
Extra Features
Many mirrors come with extra features like USB ports for charging your phone and playing music for the ultimate primping station. If you know you'll be taking your mirror on trips, look for designs that are portable enough to travel with and can be mounted in different locations.
Your Questions, Answered
Are LED lights best for applying makeup?
The short answer is yes. "LED lights are best because [they] will give you a more natural reflection without washing you out," says Kassajikian. Many lighted makeup mirrors on the market use LED lights, but you'll occasionally find some models with fluorescent and incandescent bulbs. LED lights are also more energy-efficient than other types of lighting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Plus, they might actually keep any makeup that's nearby safe, too. "LED bulbs don't emit heat and cool to the touch, so makeup placed by the mirror won't melt," Kinjo says.