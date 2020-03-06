This Is the Best Lighted Makeup Mirror of 2020
The year is 2020, and there aren't a ton of occasions to be getting ready for.
But to be honest, that has only made me appreciate doing my makeup that much more. I spend most of my days now getting to know my bare, makeup-less face — something that used to only come out on nights and weekend mornings. So now, doing my makeup is more of a treat and less of a chore. I'm talking a multi-compartment vanity with a makeup organizer, candles, soothing music, a warm cup of coffee (or a glass of wine on the weekend). And of course, the most important part: the best makeup mirror with the best lighting.
One upside of not going out is the copious amounts of time you have to stare at your perfected makeup in said mirror. No more rushing out the door with slightly asymmetrical eyeliner wings (you can actually be fashionably late to your Zoom party!). Plus, my skin has never looked more flawless, which is, in part, thanks to my light-up mirror that has not one, not two, but 21 LED lights.
It allows me to see every pore and crevice while still protecting my self-esteem with flattering, glowy lighting. And clearly, based on my makeup routine stated above, I have pretty high standards when it comes to my mirror and lighting.
It's LED lights are adjustable so you can glow up from all angles. And it has magnifying, glass panels and wide-angle viewing. If you’ve ever wanted to look deep inside your soul, this may just be the only way to do it. The light-up mirror is also small enough to fit on top of your desk in your bedroom (which almost all of us now have thanks to WFH) or on a tiny bathroom shelf. It makes applying makeup incredibly easy and over 13,000 (!!!) reviews on Amazon agree. Personally, I like to be seated to do my makeup, but this mirror doesn't have to just live on your desk or vanity.
It’s compact enough to carry in your bag, for post-Covid getting ready parties at your friend's apartment — doing makeup with a friend will bond you in unbelievable ways.
