6 Holographic Highlighters That Create an Out-of-This World Glow

Matteo Valle/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Tired of the same old champagne highlight? Consider swapping it out for one with a duo-chrome finish. Similar to the way your holographic Lisa Frank stickers used to change color depending on the angle of your classroom's fluorescent light, these multi-tonal illuminators create a beautiful shift in shade as they catch the sun. Although the opalescent effect incorporates various shades of pink, pearl, and even lavender, it doesn't look unnatural against your complexion, and can create somewhat of an ethereal fairy princess vibe—or a futuristic alien-esque appearance, if that's more your speed. Shop 6 of the best ones we've found so far, below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick

Don't be intimidated by the blue-violet tint—when swept across the tops of your cheekbones, the unconventional hue gives the skin a hyper-real appearance.

Milk Makeup $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

NARS The Multiple Stick in Luxor

This pale pink is infused with a shot of silver to create an almost-metallic effect.

Nars $39 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

The Estee Edit Flash Illuminator Fluid Powder

This peach and petal pink hybrid may look like your standard powder highlighter, but the super-soft formula blends like a cream and almost melts into your skin.

Estee Edit $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial

Whether mixed with your foundation or applied over the top, this transformative liquid adds a super-flattering opalescent sheen.

Cover FX $42 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow

Use a large, fluffy kabuki brush over this pan to ensure you pick up every bit of the multi-tonal pigments.

Bobbi Brown $46 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

& Other Stories Sunray Pleat Pearl Creme Highlighter

Depending on where the light is positioned, this balm-like cream can shift between pink and pale lavender.

& Other Stories $15 SHOP NOW

