6 Holographic Highlighters That Create an Out-of-This World Glow

Tired of the same old champagne highlight? Consider swapping it out for one with a duo-chrome finish. Similar to the way your holographic Lisa Frank stickers used to change color depending on the angle of your classroom's fluorescent light, these multi-tonal illuminators create a beautiful shift in shade as they catch the sun. Although the opalescent effect incorporates various shades of pink, pearl, and even lavender, it doesn't look unnatural against your complexion, and can create somewhat of an ethereal fairy princess vibe—or a futuristic alien-esque appearance, if that's more your speed. Shop 6 of the best ones we've found so far, below.