A $9 Drugstore Highlighter Is My Secret to Glowing Skin

I found the recipe for dull, tired-looking skin this winter. Turns out, all you need to suck the glow from your face is a steady few months of 30-something-degree weather and plenty of long, international flights. I powered up my skincare to try to fix the situation, but also started to look for radiance-boosting makeup to immediately remedy things. Covergirl came to my rescue with a solution that cost less than the two giant bottles of water I chugged at the airport (which, I should note, only made me have to use the bathroom).

Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Glow Highlighter ($9; walmart.com) is one of the newest additions to the mass-market brand’s lineup. It’s a $9 cream highlighter that basically performs like a dupe of my favorite all-natural $38 highlighter.

Available in five different subtle tints, the cream highlighter melts into skin, bringing a very natural light to your face. It mimics that healthy, dewy glow you get after a sunshine-filled vacation or a week of deep sleep and clean eating. The luminosity makes you look energized, waking up your entire face.

To use, I dip my ring finger into the pot and then dab the product on the high points of my face, like my cheekbones and the bridge of my nose. The shimmer is incredibly fine, so you don't have to worry about looking like a disco ball or unicorn. I also conservatively apply it on my brow bones and Cupid's bow.

Right now, I'm really into Moonbeam. The product looks white in the packaging, but when applied, it absorbs into skin and becomes translucent. The only evidence left is the shimmer that catches the light as you turn your head.

Until summer officially hits and I can bask in the glory that is vitamin D (with SPF), you'll find me slathering this on my face every single morning.