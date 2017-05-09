Best Hair Dryer: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

As someone with wavy hair who prefers a sleek look, I either blow dry straight or put my hair up in a pony. Before I started using the Dyson Supersonic, it took me about 20 minutes each morning with a professional grade dryer. The Dyson does the trick in just 12 minutes, with better results and a more comfortable experience.

To begin with, it feels better in your hand: though extremely powerful, the motor is small and lives in the handle, eliminating the unwieldy gun shape that's always a challenge to maneuver. The Dyson is a little bit quieter than other dryers, but beware of the gust of wind that can clear your whole counter when pointed momentarily away from your locks. The styling "concentrator" attachment, my go-to, neatly snaps on with a magnet and focuses the heat for fast drying time. (A diffuser attachment and smoothing nozzle are also included.)

BUY: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; sephora.com

Other virtues: The filter is cleverly placed at the bottom of the handle and didn't ever catch my hair. With other dryers, I often wind up tangled up in the cord; while the Dyson's length is just right, I would like to see it retract in version 2. At $399, it's a bit pricey, but comes with a 2-year warranty and will give you pause before booking that next $45 salon blowout.

VIDEO: Get That Look Beachy Waves with the Dyson Dryer

Wins for: Appearance, functionality, and ease of use

Noteworthy features:

Sleek Design

Ultra fast drying

Three speed and four heat settings

Lightweight

Engineered for balance

