6 Grown-Up Vanilla Scents That Won't Make You Smell Like Cake Icing

Perhaps due to the insane amounts of celeb and tween-focused fragrances centered around the note, vanilla can sometimes get a bad rap in the fragrance world. We get it—when paired with possibly made-up elements like cupcake accord, the ingredient can get a little too sickly-sweet, but it can actually be a really sophisticated note when mixed correctly. When complemented by notes that enhance and balance the vanilla, the finished effect is unexpectedly classy, and sometimes even sexy.

We put together a list of the best vanilla perfumes that are a far cry from that body mist you used to carry in your high school gym bag. Scroll down to see (and shop!) 6 of our favorite grown-up vanilla scents.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer