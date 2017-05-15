6 Grown-Up Vanilla Scents That Won't Make You Smell Like Cake Icing

Courtesy, Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Perhaps due to the insane amounts of celeb and tween-focused fragrances centered around the note, vanilla can sometimes get a bad rap in the fragrance world. We get it—when paired with possibly made-up elements like cupcake accord, the ingredient can get a little too sickly-sweet, but it can actually be a really sophisticated note when mixed correctly. When complemented by notes that enhance and balance the vanilla, the finished effect is unexpectedly classy, and sometimes even sexy.

We put together a list of the best vanilla perfumes that are a far cry from that body mist you used to carry in your high school gym bag. Scroll down to see (and shop!) 6 of our favorite grown-up vanilla scents.

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer

1 of 6 Courtesy

Krigler Subtle Orchid

Funny enough, no orchid elements were used in the making of this fragrance. Its moniker is actually a nod to a Parisian bakery founder Albert Krigler used to frequent, which was located next to a charming flower shop that sold orchids in abundance. The heady blend of vanilla, cinnamon, and almond is almost good enough to eat.

available at Krigler $255 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Lush Vanillary Perfume

The only way you'll get a purer vanilla scent is by actually rubbing the extract reserved for your baked goods on, and the hero note is further amplified by additions of tonka bean, sandalwood, and burnt caramel.

Lush $43 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Cologne Vanille Insensée

Just like Baby Spice, this scent toes the line between sweet and spicy, even tipping toward the naughty end of the spectrum with sensual oak wood and amber notes.

Atelier Cologne $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Berdoues Vânira Moorea

The warm, creamy vanilla note becomes apparent on contact with your skin, and after a few minutes, hints of orange start coming through—like a sexy creamsicle, but the fresh green burst of petitgrain grounds the saccharine elements.

available at Sephora $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Pacifica Island Vanilla

You know that refreshing vanilla scent that hits you when you walk past the open door of an ice cream shop? Pacifica basically bottled that in their Island Vanilla fragrance, though the addition of tea and jasmine notes prevent the fragrance from being too cloying.

Pacifica $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

LaVanila Vanilla Lavender Fragrance

Clean and uncomplicated, the hero notes are quite clearly vanilla and Spanish lavender, though the hints of violet leaf and rose certainly don't hurt.

available at Sephora $58 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!